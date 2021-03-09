OTTUMWA – Two weeks after first being approached with the possibility of leaving the Central Iowa Metropolitan League, the Ottumwa Community School board made it official.
Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, Ottumwa will be part of a new athletic league that could feature anywhere from 10 to 12 schools. The board unanimously approved the resolution all schools that are looking to leave the CIML.
The official action to leave the CIML will not place until all schools that would be part of the league approve the move. Ottumwa superintendent Mike McGrory updated the school board on Monday that all the schools that would be part of the new league will be voting on the same resolution with their respective school board all the way until Mar. 23.
"Moving to the new district, it looks like we have 10 teams. They have looked at adding more," McGrory said. "If you add two (schools), you would come up with 12. That would give you two divisions. It might cut down on travel quite a bit if we had two divisions, but that's still in the talking stages."
McGrory informed the school board members on Monday that both he and Ottumwa athletic director Scott Maas had met with coaches to discuss the move. All coaches, according to McGrory, were in favor of the move.
"They were very excited about it," McGrory said. "They think it's going to be a great conference for us."
The overall approval and move out of the CIML will not be made official until all schools seeking to be a part of the new league approve the same resolution. The Des Moines Public schools opted against leaving for a proposed new league, ultimately leading to Indianola joining the Little Hawkeye Conference beginning with the 2016-17 school year after opting out of staying in the CIML.
"My only concern, and I had a coach reach out to me with the same concern, is that if the Des Moines Public were to pull out for some reason, that's five of the 10 teams," Ottumwa school board member Jeremy Weller said. "I want to make sure we wait until everyone is on board."
McGrory echoed those concerns about choosing to leave the CIML without all schools on board to join a new league. The move to leave the CIML must officially be made by Apr. 1.
"We reaffirmed with the Des Moines schools if they were all in," McGrory said. "They indicated they're all in. They're on board with this. My hope is that (the Des Moines Public Schools opting out of leaving the CIML) doesn't happen again this time."
Ottumwa, Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and the Des Moines Public Schools (Hoover, North, Roosevelt, Lincoln, East) were mentioned as the schools seeking a new league separate from the current CIML structure according to a letter obtained by the Des Moines Register written by Marshalltown Community School District Superintendent Theron J. Schutte. The letter, sent to the superintendents and athletic directors of all current CIML schools, stated the new league would be created so that "students can have a more equitable and successful interscholastic experience."
"All one has to do is look at the long history of success; or lack there of, to recognize there is great disparity and inequities amongst the schools currently forming the CIML," Schutte wrote.
Schutte's letter highlighted the success gap between "non-suburban schools vs. the suburban schools" in the past five years within the CIML, specifically citing volleyball, boys' and girls' soccer, boys' and girls' basketball, baseball and softball. Among those sports, Schutte says non-suburban schools including Ottumwa and Marshalltown accounted for only 16.5 percent of wins (376 to 1,899) in those sports over the past five years.
In the initial discussion with the school board about the proposed new league, McGrory had mentioned Waterloo as possible candidates to move forward in filling out the 10-team league if necessary. McGrory did not indicate any possible candidates on Monday for schools outside of the original 10 that would be interested in joining the league.
Ottumwa has been a part of the CIML for over 20 years, initially joining the league in the late 1990s along with Johnston. Should the resolution be passed by all school boards interested in joining the new league, schools including Ottumwa would play one final year in the CIML before leaving the league after the 2022 high school baseball and softball seasons.