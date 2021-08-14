OTTUMWA – Ottumwa isn't happy just hosting the Babe Ruth World Series this year.
As Saturday night proved, the home team is looking to win the Babe Ruth World Series in 2021.
Tucker Long clinched player of the game honors by striking out the last two batters of the seventh after collecting three hits at the plate, driving in two runs while scoring one of Ottumwa's three runs in the third snapping a scoreless tie with West Fargo. All told, Ottumwa pounded out 13 hits on the way to an impressive 9-2 win on opening day of the 14-year-old baseball tournament.
Cooper Jesperson drove in five runs, including a game-clinching bases-clearing double in the fourth inning, while tossing a no-hitter for Eau Claire, Wisconsin in a 13-0 five-inning win over Greater Keene, New Hampshire to open the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series on Saturday afternoon on Bookin Memorial Field at the Greater Ottumwa Park Babe Ruth baseball complex.
Bryant, Arkansas joined Eau Claire as an opening-day winner on Saturday, holding off Tri-Valley, California, for a 2-1 win on Johnson Field. Avery Heidelberg picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run over six innings while scoring in the second inning on a two-out RBI hit by Eli Berry.
Elijah Keith drove in John Thomas Allen in the fifth winning with a seeing-eye single to give Bryant a 2-0 lead. Keith came on after Heidelberg allowed the first two Tri-Valley batters to reach base in the seventh, working out of a bases-loaded jam striking out Dane Wallace with the tying run in scoring position to clinch the win for the champions of the southwest region.
Closing out the day, Florida's Tallahassee/Leon rolled to an impressive 10-0 win in six innings over Midwest Plains regional champion Rapid City out of South Dakota. Caleb Thomas faced the minimum over five innings on the mound for Talahassee/Leon, allowing just one walk while striking out five batters driving in two runs and scoring twice at the plate.
Action continues Sunday on the second day of pool play as Sandy (Oregon) and Bridgewater (New Jersey) will take the field for the first time. Action gets underway with Bridgewater facing Eau Claire on Johnson Field while Sandy takes on Bryant on Booking Field.
Ottumwa will look to improve to 2-0 in pool play Sunday, facing Greater Keene on Johnson Field at approximately 5:30 p.m. Rapid City will face Tri-Valley to close out play at Bookin Field in a battle of two teams seeking to avoid falling to 0-2 in the tournament.