OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Youth Wrestling is hosting sign-ups this Wednesday and Thursday at the Ottumwa YMCA from 5-6:30 p.m.
Practice will start the following week, with youth wrestling on Mondays and Thursdays. The Alpha Dogs travel team will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Due to COVID-related restrictions, Ottumwa Youth Wrestling will be using the YMCA for both youth and Alpha Dogs practice to at least start the season, with the possibility of moving back into the high school wrestling room at a later date.
Youth wrestling is for Ottumwa students in grades pre-K through sixth grade. Both boys and girls are welcome to participate.
Cost is $50 for youth wrestling and $100 for Alpha Dogs, with discounts available for multiple children. Schedule and tournament information will be available at sign-ups.
For additional information, contact Jeremy Frueh at 641-799-3301.