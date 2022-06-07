OTTUMWA — Ottumwa sophomore midfielder Mia Garza Trejo earned first-team CIML Metro all-conference honors after scoring team-leading 12 goals this past season for the Bulldog girls soccer team.
Garza Trejo led all Ottumwa soccer players with 27 points, adding three assists to her 12 goals on 30 shots with 28 shots on goal. One of seven players to start every match for the Bulldogs, Garza Trejo helped lead Ottumwa to a final record of 4-13, the most wins in a single season by a Bulldog girls soccer team in nine years.
Stephanie Sagal Cordova earned second-team all-Metro honors for the OHS girls. The junior midfielder also played in every match for the Bulldogs, finishing with one goal and three assists on 20 shots, including the only penalty kick made by the Ottumwa girls this season.
Junior Pineda Fernandez led the Ottumwa boys, earning second-team All-Metro conference honors. The junior forward scored a team-leading five goals and 12 points on 28 shots, including 19 shots on goal, as the Bulldogs finished 5-12 this season including a 4-0 postseason win over Des Moines Lincoln at Schafer Stadium back on May 19.
Luis Botello and Abaya Selema were honorable mention selections for Ottumwa on the All-Metro conference boys soccer team. Representing the Bulldog soccer program as all-conference girls soccer honorable mention selections included Stephanie Mendoza, Jadyn Hallgren, Addison Knaak, Maria Francisco, Yuritzy Botello, Kelly Garcia, Daisy Sanchez, Pyie Win and Samia Argueta.