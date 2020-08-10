OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Youth Football League is set to begin the 2020 season this weekend with the first of two sign-up dates scheduled at the Schafer Stadium fieldhouse.
Sign-ups will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 23 from 1-3 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to be patient as social distancing procedures will be in place.
The big change to the OYFL in 2020 is the expansion of the league to include youth football teams from Cardinal, Fairfield, Van Buren County and Davis County. There will be 10 teams in the league this season with each team playing six games.
Games will also be held each weekend starting on Sunday, Sept. 13. Games will be played both at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa and in Fairfield at Trojan Stadium.
Try-outs will begin on Monday, Aug. 24 with fifth-graders practicing from 5:30-7 p.m. Try-outs for sixth-graders will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Teams will be selected following try-outs. Practices will begin on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Schafer Stadium practice field located next to the fieldhouse and will be held every Monday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the OYFL is implementing new protocols to help insure the safety of all the children that particpate in the league this year. Among the protocols include:
• During practice and games, players and coaches will practice social distancing (staying six feet apart) if they are not currently involved in the activity.
• Each player must have their own water bottle for practices and games. The main water fountain on the practice field will be not used this season.
• Each player must bring their own sanitizer to use.
• Masks will be recommended for players and coaches not involved in the action.
• Coaches will sanitize all team equipment after practices and games.
• Players are responsible for sanitizing their own equipment after each practice and game.
• Anyone feeling sick is asked to not attend either practices or games. Those that are feeling sick are reminded to let coaches know.
The schedule of games for the upcoming OYFL season will be released at a later date.