Cael Baker

School: Pekin.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Baseball and football.

Parents: Heidi and Brian Baker.

Favorite television show: Trailer Park Boys.

Favorite movie: All of the Marvel movies.

Favorite actor: Tom Holland.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Kyle Dake.

Favorite food: Chinese.

Favorite restaurant: P.F. Chang's.

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.

Biggest influences: My parents.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In second grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: Everything you earn is on you.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Just chill and relax.

Personal goals: Keep winning.

Future plans: Undecided.

