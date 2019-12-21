School: Pekin.
Class: Junior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Baseball and football.
Parents: Heidi and Brian Baker.
Favorite television show: Trailer Park Boys.
Favorite movie: All of the Marvel movies.
Favorite actor: Tom Holland.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Kyle Dake.
Favorite food: Chinese.
Favorite restaurant: P.F. Chang's.
Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.
Biggest influences: My parents.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In second grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: Everything you earn is on you.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Just chill and relax.
Personal goals: Keep winning.
Future plans: Undecided.