Cael Lyle

School: Pekin.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Basketball and baseball.

Parents: Jared and Angela Lyle.

Favorite movie: The Shawshank Redemption.

Favorite television show: South Park.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite professional athlete: Damian Lillard.

Favorite food: Meat loaf.

Favorite restaurant: Benchwarmers.

Favorite vacation spot: Orange Beach, Alabama.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in football: At a very early age. I can't even remember how old I was at the time.

What do you like most about football: Recording a pancake out on the field.

What do you to get ready to play: Play some music.

Personal goals: Earn all-state honors.

Future plans: Play college football and study engineering.

