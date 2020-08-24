School: Pekin.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Basketball and baseball.
Parents: Jared and Angela Lyle.
Favorite movie: The Shawshank Redemption.
Favorite television show: South Park.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Bears.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite professional athlete: Damian Lillard.
Favorite food: Meat loaf.
Favorite restaurant: Benchwarmers.
Favorite vacation spot: Orange Beach, Alabama.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in football: At a very early age. I can't even remember how old I was at the time.
What do you like most about football: Recording a pancake out on the field.
What do you to get ready to play: Play some music.
Personal goals: Earn all-state honors.
Future plans: Play college football and study engineering.