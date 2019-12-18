Panther Profile: Kaden Pollock

School: Pekin.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: FFA.

Parents: Paula Richards and Stephen Pollock.

Favorite television show: Floribama Shore.

Favorite movie: Creed II.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Bubba Qs.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being named the Student of the Month.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In fourth grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: The team aspect.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Stretch and listen to music.

Personal goals: Make it to the state wrestling tournament and have my business succeed.

Future plans: Go to Iowa State University or the University of Northern Iowa and get my master's degree in business.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you