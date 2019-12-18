Panther Profile: Kaden Pollock

School: Pekin.
Class: Junior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: FFA.
Parents: Paula Richards and Stephen Pollock.
Favorite television show: Floribama Shore.
Favorite movie: Creed II.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Lamar Jackson.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Bubba Qs.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being named the Student of the Month.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In fourth grade.
What do you like most about wrestling: The team aspect.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Stretch and listen to music.
Personal goals: Make it to the state wrestling tournament and have my business succeed.
Future plans: Go to Iowa State University or the University of Northern Iowa and get my master's degree in business.