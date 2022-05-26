Panther Profile: Kerrigan Pope

School: Pekin.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Basketball, volleyball and softball.
Parents: Kevin Pope, Kurt and Ashley Lowenburg.
Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite college teams: Iowa Hawkeyes and Connecticut Huskies.
Favorite athlete: Valarie Allman.
Favorite movie: Barnyard.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating on time.
Biggest influence: My parents. They've taught me everything I need to know. They're always there for me.
When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade. I started out running the open 100 and throwing. I had foot surgery coming into my sophomore year, so I quit running. Shot and discus has been my thing ever since.
What do you like most about track and field: Being around my teammates. I also enjoy in shot and discus how it's all on you. You can't rely on anyone else.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.
Personal goals: To make it to state.
Future plans: I plan on joining the National Guard and attend Indian Hills Community College.