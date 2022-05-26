Panther Profile: Kerrigan Pope

School: Pekin.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Basketball, volleyball and softball.

Parents: Kevin Pope, Kurt and Ashley Lowenburg.

Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.

Favorite college teams: Iowa Hawkeyes and Connecticut Huskies.

Favorite athlete: Valarie Allman.

Favorite movie: Barnyard.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating on time.

Biggest influence: My parents. They've taught me everything I need to know. They're always there for me.

When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade. I started out running the open 100 and throwing. I had foot surgery coming into my sophomore year, so I quit running. Shot and discus has been my thing ever since.

What do you like most about track and field: Being around my teammates. I also enjoy in shot and discus how it's all on you. You can't rely on anyone else.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.

Personal goals: To make it to state.

Future plans: I plan on joining the National Guard and attend Indian Hills Community College.

