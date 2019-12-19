Panther Profile: Mason Juhl

Mason Juhl

School: Pekin.

Class: Junior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football and baseball.

Parents: Andy and Lori Long. Eric and Michelle Juhl.

Favorite television show: Gold Rush.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Los Angeles Rams.

Favorite athlete: Todd Gurley.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite food: Hamballs.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: I want to go to Alaska.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the honor roll.

Biggest influences: My coaches.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In first grade. I was playing basketball before, but I started to try wrestling and liked it more and more.

Favorite athletic memory: When I placed third in the AAU state wrestling tournament.

What do you like most about wrestling: Getting to meet new people.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Focus and get ready for each match.

Personal goals: Make it to the state Iowa high school state wrestling tournament and try to win a state title.

Future plans: I'd like to do something in agriculture and I'd like to wrestle in college.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you