Panther Profile: Mason Juhl

School: Pekin.
Class: Junior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football and baseball.
Parents: Andy and Lori Long. Eric and Michelle Juhl.
Favorite television show: Gold Rush.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: Los Angeles Rams.
Favorite athlete: Todd Gurley.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite food: Hamballs.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: I want to go to Alaska.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the honor roll.
Biggest influences: My coaches.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: In first grade. I was playing basketball before, but I started to try wrestling and liked it more and more.
Favorite athletic memory: When I placed third in the AAU state wrestling tournament.
What do you like most about wrestling: Getting to meet new people.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Focus and get ready for each match.
Personal goals: Make it to the state Iowa high school state wrestling tournament and try to win a state title.
Future plans: I'd like to do something in agriculture and I'd like to wrestle in college.