School: Pekin.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football and track.

Parents: Lori and David Jones.

Favorite movie: The Longest Yard.

Favorite actor: Matthew McConaughey.

Favorite professional team: Seattle Seahawks.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Marshawn Lynch.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.

Favorite vacation spot: Illinois.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Acing a test.

Biggest influence: My parents

When did you first get interested in wrestling: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about wrestling: The competition.

What do you do to get ready to wrestling: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Make it to the state tournament.

Future plans: Farm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you