Panther Profile: Orion Weber

Orion Weber

School: Pekin.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Band, chorus and track.

Parents: Amy Wolcott and Jeff Weber.

Favorite movie: The Blues Brothers.

Favorite television show: Arrow.

Favorite actor: Jason Statham.

Favorite professional team: Baltimore Ravens.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athletes: Joe Flacco and Marshawn Lynch.

Favorite food: Shrimp scampi.

Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.

Favorite vacation spot: Lebanon, Ohio.

Biggest academic accomplishment: To graduate high school.

Biggest influence: Rising from the ashes of chemo.

When did you first get interested in football: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about football: The team spirit.

What do you do to get ready to play: Calm down and pump up the team.

Personal goals: To be able to be in school for the full year.

Future plans: To become an electrical engineer.

