Panther Profile: Orion Weber

School: Pekin.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Band, chorus and track.
Parents: Amy Wolcott and Jeff Weber.
Favorite movie: The Blues Brothers.
Favorite television show: Arrow.
Favorite actor: Jason Statham.
Favorite professional team: Baltimore Ravens.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athletes: Joe Flacco and Marshawn Lynch.
Favorite food: Shrimp scampi.
Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.
Favorite vacation spot: Lebanon, Ohio.
Biggest academic accomplishment: To graduate high school.
Biggest influence: Rising from the ashes of chemo.
When did you first get interested in football: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about football: The team spirit.
What do you do to get ready to play: Calm down and pump up the team.
Personal goals: To be able to be in school for the full year.
Future plans: To become an electrical engineer.