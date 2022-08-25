PEKIN — There were a lot of eye-opening experiences for Klynt Weber in his first year as head coach of the Pekin Panthers.
One experience Weber hasn’t had yet entering his second season as head coach, however, is walking off the field following a win. The inexperienced Panthers struggled to an 0-9 record last fall being outscored 362-77 by their nine opponents.
“It was some pretty deep water to be swimming in,” Weber said. “You just try to rely on your core values and the four or five things that you do well. You just try to get back to the basics when things aren’t going well.”
Despite a rough season, the enthusiasm to begin turning things around is there as Pekin players are enjoying the process of preparing for the 2022 season. Many of Pekin’s current football coaches grew up playing for the Panthers under hall-of-fame head coach Tom Stone, turning the program into one of the best in the state over multiple decades by utilizing a simple philosophy.
“If you’re not doing great at times, you try to be good at a few things. That was our emphasis anyway going into the season. Sometimes, you have to narrow it down even more,” Weber said. “We’ve been really focusing on that all summer. You can only be in the weight room so much. It’s a long winter and a long spring. The boys are excited to finally put the helmets and shoulder pads on to do the things I’ve been talking with the guys about for the past seven to eight months.”
Only four players graduated from last year’s team, which featured contributions from six sophomores and a pair of freshmen. The biggest role that will need to be filled this season will be behind center with the graduation of Colton Comstock as the team’s starting quarterback and leader in both rushing (125 carries for 305 yards and four touchdowns) and passing (34-80 for three touchdowns and 518 yards) last fall.
Deklan Hampton was the only other player to throw a pass last year, completing it for 21 yards. Hampton and Sven Dahlstrom combined to rack up 75 carries for Pekin’s ground attack as sophomores while Logan Lauderman returns for his senior season after rushing for 229 yards on 47 carries and two touchdowns as a junior.
On the defensive side of the ball, Pekin returns several players including three seniors that finished among the top four in total tackles. Logan Baker and Blake Juhl finished tied for the team lead with 43 total tackles apiece including 19 solo tackles and four tackles for loss by Baker.
Nolan Greiner, Jaxon Kirkbride and Tanner Adrian also look to take a step up in production moving into their junior seasons after seeing time on the field as sophomores. Will Adam and Isaac Sylvester, two freshmen that were thrown right into the varsity mix last season, will look to take the experience and gain on it heading into their sophomore campaigns as Pekin looks to put a full year of work in the offseason to good use.
“There is so much that happens in the offseason. There’s a lot of work ethic, teamwork and collaboration that is developed in the weight room,” Weber said. “There’s excitement there. I’ve told the guys in practice that they’ve worked too hard not to be able to come out here and be excited.”
“We maintained a pretty good focus level throughout last season, but I think our core values have really been hammered home over the last seven to eight months. The guys understand what we’re trying to do is as much mental as it is physical.”
