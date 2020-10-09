KEOSAUQUA — It took 13 seconds and one offensive series to wake up the Pekin High School football team.
From there, it was smooth sailing.
Van Buren County's Wyatt Mertens returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown, but Pekin scored touchdowns about a minute apart in the second quarter in a 42-21 Class 1A District 6 rout to end the regular season.
The Panthers (3-3, 2-2 district) scored 42 consecutive points spanning the halves, good enough to offset a pair of late Warriors touchdowns and go into next week's playoffs with some momentum.
"We were slow-starters. That's something we need to look at and be more ready to go," Pekin coach Brent Blakely said. "We bounced back. If anything, the kickoff return might have woke us up. Otherwise, it could have been a little worse."
When Pekin has won this season, its offense and defense have complimented each other. Pekin outgained Van Buren County (1-5, 0-5) 461-89 as Michael Jones rushed for a touchdown and caught another.
On the other side of the ball, Brady Latcham scored on a 41-yard pick-six of Warriors quarterback Lane Davis as Pekin scored TDs 1:13 apart in building a 21-8 lead.
Van Buren County had minus 13 yards total offense and no first downs in the opening half.
"I think our guys up front were able to cause some problems," Blakely said. "That opened some things up for our linebackers. There were a couple times where we broke coverage, but we were able to make plays before they got it off."
Kevin Rohr (1 yard), Colton Comstock (1 yard) and Cael Baker (47 yards) also scored on the ground for Pekin. Jones finished with 113 yards in the contest.
"It's a good time to get things going," he said. "Certainly it's been a long year trying to get everyone on the same page and just on the field. The more time we get to do that, the better off we are.
"I thought our guys up front set the tone. (Van Buren County) loaded the box the way we expected, but maybe a little different from what we've seen. We were able to make some adjustments."
The Warriors were dealt a tough blow when Mertens was injured on the Panthers' first series of the game and didn't return. His explosiveness was missing, and the offense struggled to move the ball except for a couple series late in the game.
Davis tacked on a pair of short scoring runs for the Warriors.
Though the Panthers have been up and down all season, Blakely feels like the team is making progress when it needs to be. Some of the losses have been ugly, but the wins have been complete efforts.
Postseason pairings will be released today.
"I think we're close, but it takes a complete week of practice, a complete week of being healthy," he said. "We're as close as we've been all year. You just hope everything falls together.
"Our kids want to play, and you want to give them as many opportunities to do that," he said. "But this is uncharted waters for all of us. We've played through a lot of adversity and still are, and there were times when we weren't playing good football. We stuck to the plan, and I couldn't be prouder of our kids."