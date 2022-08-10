OTTUMWA — Cameron Manary is preparing for his sophomore season of high school football at Ottumwa.
For the first time last Friday, Manary played the role of teacher during the annual youth football camp under the lights at Schafer Stadium. One of the newest students of the game was Manary's younger brother, Colin.
"He's going to be a fifth grader, so this is first year getting to play tackle football," Cameron Manary said. "It was fun for me. It'd been awhile to see what that's like. I was there once learning to play the game and getting to learn how to tackle for the first time. It's interesting to see how much these kids learn from that point to right now getting ready for my second year of high school football.
"It's fun to have an impact on these kids and help them learn."
When asked about what he enjoyed most about last Friday's youth football camp, the tackling drill was the first thing that came to Colin Marnay's mind. His older brother certainly put those skills to good use last year as a freshman for the Bulldogs, finishing second on the team with 20 tackles with in 13 solo stops.
"You've got to be smart to play football. You have to know what the offense is doing if you're on defense. You have to know what the defense is doing if you're on offense," Cameron Manary said. "The biggest part of the game is picking up that knowledge."
Just as important in keeping kids engaged with the sport is to provide that knowledge in a fun way. There were plenty of smiles to be had as students from fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade took part on Friday in everything from running routes to blocking techniques with many fifth and sixth graders literally leaping at the chance to send the donut-shaped tackling dummy to the ground at the tackling technique station of the camp.
"It was fun. There were lot of different things to do," Colin Manary said. "You could do it at your own pace. You could learn and develop at each (station). Football is my favorite sport. I didn't realize how many people would show up. I didn't know that I'd know so many kids that also love playing football."
That's exactly what OHS head football coach Brian Goodvin loves to hear. There are signs heading into 2022 that, perhaps, the Ottumwa football program is truly headed in the right direction. The Bulldogs will be fielding a full freshman team along with the varsity and junior varsity squads on the high school level with hopes of putting together multiple teams on both the seventh and eighth-grade level, giving several kids that chance to grow within the game.
"We've always been kind of a small team and going up against some of the bigger schools in the state, having those numbers really matter," Ottumwa sophomore Braylon Griffiths said. "Being able to have depth at different positions is going to be really key for our program."
John Hardin, who is preparing for his junior season at Ottumwa, is one of several upperclassmen that has to battle some of the best talent in the state on the gridiron over the past two years being somewhat thrown into the fire on the high school level. The lack of numbers has hurt the Bulldogs not only in terms of experience on the field, but depth on the field as injuries hampered Ottumwa during the course of a 2-7 season even resulting in a forfeit against Cedar Rapids Prairie due to a lack of available healthy players.
"Kids miss out on that experience and all that learning when they don't participate in football at that young age," Hardin said. "The more you can learn, the better you are. All it takes is time and a lot of hard work."
