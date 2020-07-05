PEKIN — The Pekin baseball season is set to resume this week after members of the team tested negative for COVID-19. The team made the announcement on social media on Sunday afternoon, two days after having to cancel a game against Cardinal due to potential exposure to the coronavirus.
"As many of you have heard, there was a potential COVID-19 exposure. Everything came back negative and we are ready to continue our season. Thank you all for the support! Onward!"
Brent Blakely, Pekin's athletic and activities director, will make an official statement after consulting with county health officials on Monday. Blakely confirmed on Friday a student athlete came forward to let the school know they had been in contact with somebody that was found to have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Blakely, the school immediately went into the state-mandated protocol and made contact with county health department officials to make sure the school followed the correct steps.
"If things go well for us, we'll be back on the field Monday (at Davis County)," Blakely said on Friday.
No practice or games have be held by the Pekin baseball team since last Thursday night's 9-7 win in eight innings over Mediapolis. Getting the word to move forward with the season on Monday would allow Pekin to make the trip to Davis County Monday to wrap up the regular season and would allow the Panthers to open Class 1A district tournament play on Saturday, July 11, against BGM in Montezuma at 4:30 p.m.
"It's been challenging with the Fourth of July weekend to find places that (were) open and able to do the testing that needs to take place," Blakely said. "It's just something we have to go through.
"We'll follow the steps that we need to follow and make sure that the safety of all of our student athletes are at the forefront and follow the policy that we have in place."
Pekin clinched a share of the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division title with Thursday's win over Mediapolis, improving to 7-2 overall this season with a 7-1 conference record. The Panthers are hoping to have a chance to make a run at a second straight state baseball tournament appearance after making a dramatic run to the program's first state tournament last summer.
Pekin is the latest school around the state that has dealt with potential COVID-19 exposure. So far, 45 total baseball and softball teams across the state have had to deal with possible exposure to the coronavirus.
"It's a growing problem and concern. I know there's other schools in our conference that are having to deal with it," Blakely said. "We're all working together as it comes to our own door step to try and deal with it and get through it."