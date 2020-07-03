PEKIN — Friday night's high school baseball team between the Cardinal and Pekin baseball teams was canceled on Friday as the Pekin baseball team awaits test results after a player was potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
Brent Blakely, Pekin's athletic and activities director, confirmed on Friday a student athlete came forward to let the school know they had been in contact with somebody that was found to have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Blakely, the school immediately went into the state-mandated protocol and made contact with county health department officials to make sure the school followed the correct steps.
"If things go well for us, we'll be back on the field Monday (at Davis County)," Blakely said.
No practice or games will be held until the test results are known for the team. Pekin earned a 9-7 win in eight innings at home on Thursday night over Mediapolis and is currently scheduled to wrap up the regular season with the game at Davis County before opening postseason play against BGM at Montezuma next Saturday, July 11, at 4:30 p.m.
Should test results come back negative, Pekin can move forward with the remainder of the baseball season. Should the test results dictate, however, Pekin players and coaches would have to undergo what would amount to a season-ending 14-day quarantine.
"That's certainly still a possibility," Blakely said. "Hopefully, the sooner we hear about the results of the tests, the better. It's been challenging with the Fourth of July coming up this weekend to find places that are open and able to do the testing that needs to take place. It's just something we have to go through.
"We'll follow the steps that we need to follow and make sure that the safety of all of our student athletes are at the forefront and follow the policy that we have in place."
Pekin clinched a share of the Southeast Iowa Superconference north division title with Thursday's win over Mediapolis, improving to 7-2 overall this season with a 7-1 conference record. The Panthers are hoping to have a chance to make a run at a second straight state baseball tournament appearance after making a dramatic run to the program's first state tournament last summer.
Pekin is the latest school around the state that has dealt with potential COVID-19 exposure. So far, only five teams around the state have either canceled their season or decided not to play either high school baseball or softball due to the coronavirus.
"It's a growing problem and concern. I know there's other schools in our conference that are having to deal with it," Blakely said. "We're all working together as it comes to our own door step to try and deal with it and get through it."