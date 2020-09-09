PEKIN — The Pekin High School football’s scheduled Homecoming contest with Cardinal has been canceled as the Panthers deal a potential outbreak of the coronavirus.
Besides facing multiple cases of COVID-19, there are also exposures that the team is dealing with and tracking down. Pekin head football coach and athletic director Brent Blakely cited those as reasons to step away from practice and competition for at least a week, canceling this Friday’s varsity game and next Monday’s junior varsity game against the Comets.
“Please understand that our players safety and health are at the forefront of this decision,” Blakely said. “Along with that, we have guidance from county health and doctors that our athletes see.
“My primary goal is to head this off in hope we can put it behind us as best we can. I’d rather deal with it now as we are still early in the season in hopes we don’t have it lingering into playoff time. I recognize there is no guaranty of this but it clearly was to a point that we needed to step away from any risk of continuing the spread.”
Pekin secondary principal Andew Koshatka has also announced that a majority of homecoming activities have been postponed, including the annual homecoming parade and dance. While the homecoming pep rally has been canceled, tentative plans are for homecoming at Pekin to be celebrated the week of Nov. 16-20 with the homecoming dance now scheduled to be held on Nov. 20 from 7-11 p.m.
Coronation for Pekin’s homecoming royalty will be decided with the input from the homecoming court this week. More details will be shared in the next several weeks.
“My heart hurts for our seniors as we only have so many home games on our schedule,” Blakely said. “It’s important we stay positive through this time and stay together. Finger-pointing will get us no where as we have a lot of football ahead of us. I encourage you all to keep your heads up and continue to do the best you can with staying healthy.”
Pekin (1-1) is next scheduled to compete at Mediapolis next Friday, Sept. 18. Cardinal (2-1) will not seek a game with a new opponent this Friday and will make plans to return to the gridiron at Louisa-Muscatine on Sept. 18.
Currently, Pekin’s scheduled volleyball match at Highland that was scheduled to be played this Thursday has been canceled with a make-up date not as of yet being announced. The Pekin cross-country team, meanwhile, will run as scheduled hosting the small schools that compete in the Fairfield Invitational on Thursday at Jefferson County Park.