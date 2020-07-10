PEKIN — Whether Alexia McClure sent a softball into the cornfield over the fence in left field at Pekin High School or swung and missed at strike three, Shelby Atwood had made up her mind.
“I was taking Cari out no matter what,” Atwood said. “I saw something that didn’t look right to me.”
McClure’s two-run home run in the second inning was the last softball thrown by Cari Duwa, Pekin’s senior pitcher. The home run gave Cardinal a 5-0 lead at the time.
The Panthers, however, had bigger things to worry about happening just outside their dugout. Duwa barely made it off the field and continued to struggle after being helped out the dugout.
Eventually, things became serious enough for the game to be delayed as an ambulance was called. Duwa was eventually stretchered away from the field while her Pekin softball teammates could only watch on helplessly for several tense minutes.
“I just told the girls to focus,” Atwood said. “Whether it’s a game like this or a game that goes along with no interruptions, it’s all about focus. You’ve got to be ready to focus.
“I don’t think we were focused at the start of the game. I called them out before the game and it showed early on, but they captured that focus as the game continued.”
Pekin roared back from the early five-run deficit, winning 9-7 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth proving to be the difference. The Panthers actually started the comeback in the bottom of the second, scoring on an RBI single by Faith Goudy and a fielding error that brought the first two Pekin runs home while their senior pitcher was being looked after just outside the team’s dugout.
The comeback only ramped up after Duwa was taken away in an ambulance. The Panthers doubled off Olivia Pilcher trying to advance to third on a deep fly out by Lydia Moses in the top of the third before scoring four times in the bottom of the inning to take a sudden 6-5 lead.
“That’s what I was most proud about. We started in a hole and, even with what was going on with Cari, they kept their focus,” Atwood said. “That’s a tough situation to be in. All of the seniors on our team are a close group that have played softball together forever. They stepped up.”
While Pekin rallied behind their teammate, the medical delay did seem to dull the early momentum of the Comets. Cardinal collected seven hits in the first two innings, including an RBI single by Rachel Lewman and a two-run double by Kassidy Verrips in the very first inning.
McClure finished with three of Cardinal’s 11 hits, including a game-tying RBI single in the fourth that brought home Caitlyn Reber. Kylie Davis, pitching in relief of Duwa, would retired the next five Comet hitters to keep the game tied at 6-6 heading into the sixth.
“I’m just kind of speechless with what kind of happened,” Cardinal head softball coach Sabrina Morrison said. “The calls did not go our way, but we didn’t help ourselves by not finishing plays. I think the delay hurt us. We struggle with a break in the action. I don’t know why we couldn’t have kept playing until the ambulance got here, but that’s not my call.”
Perhaps fittingly, Pekin’s winning rally started with a hit from Remi Duwa leading off the bottom of the sixth. Duwa, Cari’s twin sister, would join Alli Bainbridge in coming home on a two-run single by Emi Zook, scoring the run that would put the Panthers ahead for good.
“There were definitely a lot of things that happened that no one expected. I certainly wasn’t expecting to see Cari to go to Iowa City in an ambulance,” Remi Duwa said. “She was nervous all day about this game. I think her anxiety got to her.”
Duwa has seen her sister struggle before with her health, having seen similar situations of fatigue set in after cross-country races and track meets.
“I’m used to seeing it, but Cari was a nervous wreck all day,” Remi Duwa said. “She was not drinking enough water. In track, she also would not drink enough water and she would pass out like she did tonight.”
Atwood also noticed how nervous her starting pitcher was before the game. After giving up three runs on four solid hits in the first inning, Duwa talked with her head coach.
“I was watching her after that,” Atwood said. “With or without the home run (in the second inning), she was coming out. She was almost out of it when I went to get her.”
Both Pekin and Cardinal wrapped up regular season play on Friday. The Panthers battled sixth-ranked (4A) Fairfield in a pair of competitive games, falling 4-1 in the opener as Allison Rebling allowed one hit for the Trojans (18-1) before Danielle Breen’s three-hit effort paced the Trojans in a 6-2 win to complete the sweep. Cardinal, meanwhile, fell 5-3 to Melcher-Dallas to end the regular season with back-to-back losses.
The Panthers (7-6) open postseason play on Wednesday in Class 2A, Region 8 at West Branch at 7 p.m. On Monday, Cardinal (10-6) hosts Van Buren County in an opening round contest in the same bracket with the winner traveling to second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on Wednesday.