OTTUMWA – Pekin sophomore student Kyler Dickey picked up a national championship dirt bike win this past weekend at the Hoosier Arenacross Nationals.
Dickey won the 250 class and finished second in his 450 class during the competition, held this past Friday and Saturday in Tunica, Mississippi. Dickey entered the weekend second in both the 250 Beginner points standings, just six points behind season series leader River Phelps, and finished second in the 450 Beginner standings to Preston Washburn.
"I've told him we'd be proud of him no matter what place he received," Dickey's mother, Shawna Christy, said. "I'm sure he is very happy with his wins. He's learned a lot with each race, had many battles and made lots of friends across the country."
Dickey had collected 256 total points in the first 14 events attended in the 450 Beginner class and 125 All-Stars, finishing third on Feb. 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pekin sophomore has also scored a pit bike series win in Claremore, Oklahoma back on Dec. 4.