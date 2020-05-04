PEKIN — Pekin High School senior Levi Rohr is taking his golden leg, and overall football skills, to Oskaloosa next fall. Rohr, a three-year starter and four-year letterwinning kicker for the Panthers, will play football next season at William Penn University choosing the Statesmen over Central, Coe and Simpson College.
Rohr was a second-team all-district kicker for the Panthers, making 20 of 21 on point-after-touchdown kicks while hitting 3-7 on field goals, including a long into the wind from 40 yards out against Belle Plaine on Pekin’s Senior Night this past fall. Rohr had three touchbacks on 36 kickoffs and finished as the team’s third-leading scorer with 29 points while collecting 22 tackles on defense, including one solo tackle for loss.
Rohr’s career long kick came from 47 yards out against Cardinal as a junior in 2018. Besides playing football at Pekin, Rohr also played soccer at Washington High School and was recruited by Mount Mercy for that sport before choosing to signing with the Statesmen for football. Rohr scored 120 career points in four years for the Pekin football team, making 102-106 (96 percent) on PATs and 6-14 on field goals.