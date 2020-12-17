PEKIN — For any high school senior, signing a college letter of intent is a special day.
For Lauren Sylvester, it will truly be a day she never forgets.
The Pekin High School senior signed officially on the dotted line Thursday with her parents, coaches and fellow students watching on to join William Penn University. Sylvester plans to cheer for the Statesmen and attain her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
The signing came on Dec. 17, a date that already had a major impact on Sylvester. It was exactly one year ago that Sylvester was severely injured in a near-fatal car accident on her way to school that ultimately resulted in compression fractures of her spine in her T1-T5 vertebrae.
"The memory of this day had been the day I wrecked my car and broke my back," Sylvester said. "I'm making the one-year anniversary of my accident a good memory by signing my letter of intent. The accident put a hold on everything for awhile. It was a big deal not just to get back into cheerleading, but just to get back to life in general."
Sylvester was not the only member of her family that was able to remember Dec. 17 for something great. Parents Jill and Mike joined their daughter at the Pekin High School Gymnasium for the signing on Thursday morning almost exactly one year after being in a much different place.
"We were in the emergency room waiting for news on Lauren," Jill Sylvester said thinking back to the morning of Dec. 17, 2019. "The EMS didn't think when they showed up that anyone was going to be walking away from that accident. No airbags went off. For her to only have the broken back and be able to go on just to be walking and doing anything physical is just remarkable."
Signing a letter of intent to cheer at any college before December of last year is a remarkable feat for Sylvester considering she hadn't participated in cheerleading until her junior year. Sylvester and her family had moved from Lisbon to the Pekin area prior to that school year.
"She's had a fatal peanut allergy since she was 13 months old that limited her from doing group things and activities," Jill Sylvester said. "She started out when we moved her before her junior year. (William Penn head cheer coach) Abby (Reynolds) absolutely loved her. She was amazed she hadn't cheered before. Lauren wanted to go into nursing and William Penn has the BSN program, so it all just kind of clicked. It's a nice, small community not that far from home that gives her the chance to thrive."
After picking up cheerleading from scratch as a junior cheering for the Pekin football team, Sylvester was in the middle of her first season as a junior cheerleader for the Pekin basketball teams last year. The family was staying at their in-laws while building a house, which is where Sylvester left from on the morning of Dec. 19 on her way to school just like any other day.
"She had just left. I was getting stuff around when I got a phone call from an unknown number," Jill Sylvester recalled. "It was a gentleman asking if I had a daughter. He told me she has been in a really bad car accident. It was less than a mile from our house. I pulled up and the roof was totally smashed down."
The accident took place three miles south of Highway 78 on the Hedrick-Agency Road and left behind a totaled vehicle with a driver lucky to even have survived. Sylvester still goes to physical therapy to continue recovering from the injuries sustained in the accident even a year later, but has returned to cheer this season at Pekin.
"I wasn't really able to do anything until July because I was still in a lot of pain," Sylvester said. "I had to take things easy. I'm doing pretty good now. I'm able to do pretty much everything. I just needed to be careful. There are some things that are scary to do. If I fall wrong, I could really reinjure myself."
Sylvester has cheered both on the Pekin football and basketball cheer squads and on the competition team. Beside cheering at William Penn, Sylvester will get to pursue a passion of following several family members into the medical field by joining the school's nursing program.
"She's got multiple cousins in the field. Her aunt is the nurse here at the school. We've got lots of relatives that are nurses and doctors," Jill Sylvester said. "Seeing the huge need for frontline workers this past year, she's fascinated with the medical field. She's made visits to the hospital multiple times with multiple appointments. She's met so many people that are medical staff. She wants to do that.
I've always wanted to be in the nursing field," Lauren Sylvester added. "I've seen first hand how important it is from all the people that have helped me."