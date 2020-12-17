Pekin High School senior Lauren Sylvester (middle) signed her letter on intent with the William Penn University cheer program on Thursday morning. Sylvester is joined by her mother, Jill (left) and her father, Adam (right) at the Pekin High School Gymnasium. The signing came one year to the day that Sylvester suffered compression fractures of her spine in her T1-T5 vertebrae in a vehicle accident.