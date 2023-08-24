CENTERVILLE — It may have ended on a soggy night in Williamsburg.
Make no mistake about it. Last season was one that head coach Matt Kovacevich and the Centerville High School football program won't soon forget.
The Big Reds dominated rivalry games with Albia and Davis County, winning the Battle of Highway 5 over the Blue Demons and 'The Pennant Game' over the Mustangs by a combined score of 73-12. Then came of a 30-14 Homecoming win over Mid-Prairie, setting up the Big Reds for a home playoff game.
The postseason opener proved to be just as memorable. Centerville won back-and-forth scoring fest with Des Moines Christian at Paul Johnson Field, winning 50-42 on Brody Tuttle's third touchdown run late in the contest clinching victory in the program's first home playoff game since 2009.
One week later, Centerville clinched its first trip to the state quarterfinals in 14 years erasing an early 21-0 deficit to earn a thrilling 28-27 road playoff win at Monticello. Despite a 35-0 loss in the 2A state quarterfinals to the top-ranked Raiders the following week, the Big Reds had produced the program's winning season in over a decade going 8-3 while bringing an energy that Kovacevich feels can still be felt to this day as Centerville prepares for a brand new season with brand new expectations.
"It's gotten some life to the program. Our numbers going into this season are pretty good with over 60 guys out," Kovacevich said. "The thing we need to make sure of is that this 2023 team needs to write its book. The 2022 book has already been written. We can't live off the success that we had from what was a pretty historical year for Centerville football.
"We've got to write our own book and that comes with the work we've put in over the summer and the work we've put in during camp."
Centerville's book will have to be written by different authors from those that pinned the successful chapters of 2022. Brody Tuttle has graduated after accounting for over 2,000 total yards of offense at quarterback, rushing for 1,370 yards and 19 touchdowns while throwing for 956 yards and 10 more scores.
Landon McGrann, who completed three of nine pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards on 34 carries including a one-yard touchdown run, figures to take over the reigns as the 2023 starting signal caller. While the Big Reds have also graduated Sam Hash, the team's second-leading rusher (675 yards on 124 carries and seven touchdowns) and top receiver Griffin Weber (352 yards on 30 receptions and four touchdowns), Centerville also returns multi-threat Conner Stephens who caught 14 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 104 yards on 13 carries including a 20-yard touchdown run.
"The confidence level of the boys that are returning should be at an all-time high," Kovacevich said. "They saw first hand last year that, if you put in the hard work and the effort, things can work out for you. The boys that were part of that success last year are hungry for more of that success this year."
Before embarking on a brand new district competing in Class 2A, District 7, featuring defending 2A state champion Van Meter, Centerville will look to retain possession of their rivalry trophies during the first two weeks of the season. After heading to Albia to open the season with the 114th edition of the Battle of Highway 5, Centerville returns home seeking to retain the pennant against Davis County.
"There's no Friday night that won't be tough," Kovacevich said. "We can't go into any Friday night thinking we can play bad and still win the ballgame. We've got to go in each Friday night knowing that we need to play our best football to have a chance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.