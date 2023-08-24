OTTUMWA — It's been a few years since Albia and Davis County have gotten together on the gridiron.
The teams will meet again this year as members of Class 2A, District 6. If the recent meetings between the teams is any indication, the Sept. 28 contest in Bloomfield will be a can't-miss contest.
Davis County took two of the last three meetings between the South Central rivals. Each meeting produced fireworks with the two teams battling through 12 quarters, and a pair of overtimes, to produce 238 combined points in a three-year span.
This year, when the teams meet in Bloomfield, it will be a battle of two friends on opposite sidelines. Justin Huber and Brian Skaggs, head coaches for both football and girls tennis at Albia and Davis County respectively, will add to the bond shared between the schools that has been created through great battles in almost every other sport.
"Brian's my buddy. We got to be really good friends coaching against each other in tennis," Albia head football coach Justin Huber said. "We're hoping he can turn that program around. It's just exciting to coach against someone you know.
"It'll be fun. The games with Davis County always are. You never know what's going to happen."
Both Albia and Davis County are each seeking to establish themselves in a brand-new district. The Blue Demons are coming off a 2-6 season that started out with promise, featuring two wins in the first three games before suffering five straight losses against a stout slate of Class 2A, District 7 opponents.
On paper, Albia appears to have a major hole to fill offensively with the graduation of Gage Oddo who gained 965 of Albia's 1,281 rushing yards last season. The returning players, however, gives Huber reason to feel the Blue Demons can be even more versatile this season.
"We've got guys stepping into some new roles and guys that have come out for football that haven't been out for football for a couple of years," Huber said. "Just with the fire and energy these guys have, we're going to make big steps forward from last year. I feel like, with the new district, we're facing teams that are more comparable to us."
Of the four players that threw at least one pass last year, two (Luke Wynn and Cooper Bradley) return for their junior seasons giving Albia some returning experience at quarterback. Lance Helm returns after accounting for over 200 yards of offense while combining with fellow returning senior Connor Fisher in collecting 65.5 total tackles and 9.5 total tackles for loss last season.
"We'll still have some really good teams will have to go through like Mid-Prairie or Mediapolis," Huber said. "For us, the travel time is the big thing. There were games over the past couple of seasons where we had to travel to places like Roland-Story, Iowa Falls and West Marshall. We're down to only having to travel about an hour-and-a-half at most. I think that's really going to help a lot with the boys not having to be so stressed about traveling so far."
Davis County, meanwhile, had hopes of making a run to the playoffs for the second straight year fade in the second half of last season dropping their final four games starting with a 33-12 home loss to Central Lee that saw Chase Johnson score five touchdowns against the Mustangs. In some ways, Davis County overachieved during a 3-6 season with sophomore Carter Will accounting for 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season as a full time starting quarterback.
"We want to instill some physicality this season and get back to playing hard-nosed football," Skaggs said. "We've got the right kids to do that. We had a core group over the summer put in some work. We have some sophomores that, as they grow, we'll grow as a team."
Skaggs is relishing the opportunity to guide the Mustangs, preparing for his first year as head coach of the program after spending the previous 12 as an assistant coach. Not only is there returning experience on the field this season for Davis County, but there's plenty of experience on the sidelines with coaches like Shane Blake and Todd White on the staff for Skaggs with head coaching experience both in football and other sports over the years.
"All told, we have three coaches with head-coaching experience," Skaggs said. "I've leaned on them a lot. We've got a pretty good group. We want to win games. The goal is to get into the playoffs and fight for as many wins as we can."
