OTTUMWA — For current seniors like John Hardin, their first year as part of the Ottumwa High School football program was not one that brought a lot of optimism.
Hardin was forced into action as a freshman during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, making 1.5 tackles in limited snaps on defense. Ottumwa lost all seven games that season, part of an overall 13-game losing streak for the program that continued into the following season.
"We were not looking very good. We had a totally different offensively scheme. I didn't know we were going down the wrong path," Hardin said. "It was during my sophomore season that the culture started to change."
Ottumwa was able to close the sophomore season of Hardin and the rest of the current Bulldog seniors with two wins in the their final four games. The gradual turnaround continued last year as the Bulldogs doubled their win total from the 2021 campaign, coming within a touchdown of the program's first winning regular season since 2014.
Now, the young underclassmen that struggled through a winless season and just two victories in 16 games have their sights set on leaving their mark this season. The Bulldogs are not only hoping for a winning season, they're hoping to make a run to the Class 4A state football playoffs.
"We should have made that run last year. It just didn't quite happen," Ottumwa senior Javen Rominger said. "We want to go further. Everyone's really excited to be out on the football field. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to play."
Rominger and Hardin are just two of the seven Ottumwa seniors that will be leading the Bulldogs into a season that begins with high hopes. Rominger led Ottumwa last season with eight receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns as well as an interception in the last home game for the Bulldogs last season, a 32-20 Homecoming win over Des Moines North back on Oct. 14.
"I really enjoy playing defense. I like it a lot. I can kind of sit of back there where quarterbacks won't see me and I can come up to get a pick," Rominger said. "Doing something big on defense and coming in on offense to try and score helps a lot to get our momentum going."
Ottumwa also returns two of their top three rushers from last season, junior teammates Cameron Manary and Koby Chanthalavanh. Manary had a breakout season on the offensive side of the ball, carrying the ball 72 times for 350 yards and five touchdowns while adding 63 tackles on defense while Chanthalavanh added 376 rushing yards on 40 carries with six touchdowns, five catches for 88 yards including a 15-yard touchdown reception and team-leading four interceptions.
"You can tell by our practices that we just keep improving," Manary said. "We've put a lot more work in the weight room. The culture has really changed. It's a lot more of a team mentality for a lot of the guys. It's not easy, but all of the guys have put in a lot of work. Because we have a lot of great guys, it's worked out."
Hardin may very well have been right up there with Manary as one of the top defensive forces for the Bulldogs last season. Unfortunately for Hardin, a tear of the MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee in the fourth quarter of Ottumwa's home-opening 22-16 win over Fairfield brought the defensive end and offensive tackle's junior season to an end in the second of Ottumwa's nine games.
"I've been going to camps because I've been so anxious to play football," Hardin said. "I'm just ready to go at it. It's been way too long."
Ottumwa's biggest question mark going into the season may be behind center as Matt Mitchell steps into the role of starting quarterback, replacing Tanner Schark who accounted for 786 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior signal caller last year. Both Mitchell and his top returning receiver feel very confident about a smooth transition for the junior.
"I'm ready for this. I love running the ball and love taking care of it," Mitchell said. "I've been playing football since I was little. It's what I've dreamed of, to be honest, to play on the big field on the big stage.
"Matt and I have really good chemistry," Rominger added. "He throws the ball really well. I think he's going to fit perfectly with our system."
