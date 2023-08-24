PACKWOOD — His first season as head coach was an eye-opener.
It also left Klynt Weber with nowhere to go but up.
Year two as head coach of the Pekin Panthers started with a milestone moment. Pekin avenged a 51-point loss to Cardinal one year earlier, shutting out the Comets 20-0 giving Weber his first win as the leader of a program with the prestige of a former three-time state champion.
In year three, Weber is hoping to continue guiding the Panthers up those same steps to reclaiming the glory of the program's past. Pekin is coming off a 3-5 season, a step up from the winless 0-8 season that preceded it.
Rome wasn't built in a day, however. Weber is fully aware his young football squad at Pekin is still very much a work in progress.
"We've done a lot with this group since June 1. We sent a lot of kids to different summer camps, went to one as a team and held our own camp," Weber said. "Being able to get out in the time frame of a game is always good. We lost 10 seniors from last year. We do have a lot of experience returning with several juniors and a couple sophomores, but we are going to have some holes that we're going to need young players to step into."
Pekin made big strides offensively, going from a team that scored just 77 points in eight losses in 2021 to a team that scored 102 points in three wins last year. The Panthers nearly doubled their number of points scored and got closer to showcasing the type of football that established the winning tradition of the program gaining 1,342 total rushing yards over the course of the season.
"We have kids that are really competitive and have winning mindsets," Weber said. "They're not satisfied. They're really all about getting the best out of each other in practice. I think we're a quick, shifty and agile team. We might not be quite as big on the line of scrimmage as we were last year, but there was success from the junior varsity level with kids from that team that are going to step up to varsity. Between the mindset and the speed, I think we can be a team that hopefully can surprise some teams this year."
Pekin's first new district opponent will be Van Buren County during the second week of the season. The Warriors drop down to Class A, District 5 after competing in Class 1A over the past two years toiling away with bigger schools and programs including Pleasantville, Sigourney-Keota and Pella Christian.
"Hopefully, that's going to help be a little more competitive this season," Van Buren County head football coach Brian Johnson said. "I would have loved for this to have happened a couple years ago with the talent we've had."
That talent includes Jackson Manning, who earned all-state honors on the baseball diamond this past summer leading the Warriors to a state tournament berth, and Anthony Duncan who ran to a state championship during the track and field season claiming the 400-meter 1A boys title last May. On the gridiron, Manning accounted for 1,032 total yards and nine total touchdowns at quarterback with 756 yards and six touchdowns caught by Duncan.
All told, Van Buren County is faced with the task of replacing a dozen seniors that graduated from last year including their starting quarter, their top two running backs and their top two receivers. Izaak Loeffler will be tasked with taking over for Manning as the team's starting quarterback as the Warriors prepare to open the season at Central Lee, a team Van Buren County has beaten each of the past three years.
"Last year, Izaak gave Jackson a lot of competition for starting quarterback. We're excited to have him step in and see what he can do," Johnson said. "Izaak does a few things differently. Our offense will look a little different than it does in the past."
The Warriors also return senior Lucas Fett, who racked up 33 total tackles including 26 solo stops and one interception defensively last season. Korbin Camp and Bryce Newcomb are looking to establish themselves in the backfield for Van Buren County taking up the slack on the ground left by Sam Warth and Wyatt Mertens who combined to rush for 732 yards and 10 touchdowns as seniors last fall.
"Almost our entire offensive line is brand new this year, so we have a lot of guys battling to find out who is going to be where," Johnson said. "There was a lot of speed in the seniors that have graduated. We're probably going to be looking this year at pounding out more yards. Izaak can do a little bit of everything. He can throw it around and he'll also help us out on the ground."
Like Van Buren County, Pekin is tasked with replacing a senior quarterback after Luke Long led the Panthers with 392 yards passing and 405 yards rushing, evenly splitting his 10 touchdowns with five through the air and five on the ground. Will Adam was the only other Pekin player to complete a pass last year, but was also Long's top target down the field having caught 11 of Long's 25 completions for 173 yards and three touchdowns.
Adam, a junior, accounted for 755 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns. JaeDon Wolver, who returned to run for the Panther cross-country team in the Class 1A state-qualifying meet later in the fall, caught five passes last year as a junior for 123 yards and two touchdowns on the gridiron.
The standout performers this year for Pekin, however, may be players that emerge throughout the course of this season. The Panthers have just four seniors heading into the 2023 campaign, leading to a potential bright future in 2024 and beyond.
"It's all about getting stable numbers in each class," Weber said. "Anyone in Class 1A and below would say that numbers are hard to keep up in terms of keeping a large roster together. As soon as we're consistent with that and not having to play so many young players up allows some grades to stay together and experience things together to hopefully be productive when they're older in high school."
