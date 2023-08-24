FAIRFIELD — In just four seasons, Nate Weaton turned the Fairfield High School football team from a team that struggled to win a game to a team that expects to have a winning season.
Weaton inherited a young team that was thrown into the deep end in 2019, leading to a winless 0-9 record followed by seven straight losses after opening the 2020 season with a breakthrough 15-7 win at home over Knoxville. As that team grew up, Fairfield posted a winning record in 2021 going 5-4 and had hopes of making a run to the playoffs last season.
Instead, Fairfield finished 4-5, losing four games by seven points or less. The Trojans have climbed up the hill, but still need to take a few more steps to get to the summit.
"One of the things these guys that are back this year learned is that we didn't finish last season the way we should have," Weaton said. "Our record could have easily been 8-1 or 7-2. That's on us. We need to learn how to close and how to finish. These guys are taking that to heart. When they recognize things like that and don't need the coaching staff to recognize it, that just fuels the fire and makes them a little more hungry."
Fairfield faces the task of replacing a talented senior class that transformed the Trojans from a winless team to a playoff contender. That class included Weaton's son, Max, who earned first-team all-state honors after catching 43 passes for 601 yards and 13 touchdowns and his quarterback, Tate Allen, who accounted for 2,137 total yards and 30 touchdowns as the Trojans' signal caller.
"There are definitely some big shoes to fill from that outgoing senior class," Nate Weaton said. "I think the coaching staff has done a great job getting those younger players ready to become the next men in.
"Overall, I think we might be a little bit ahead of where we were at this time last year. The guys have put in the time in the weight room in the offseason and the attention the guys have put in, I think we're pretty happy with all of that."
