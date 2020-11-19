OTTUMWA — Two talented area seniors have been honored by the Iowa Girls High School Coaches Association as all-district selections.
Van Buren County setter Isabel Manning and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont libero Emalee Davis were named southeast district honorees. Davis, one of five players to start in all 28 EBF matches this season, led the Rockets with 282 digs and 30 ace serves while being named an all-district selection in Class 3A while Manning earned Class 2A all-district honors after recording a team-best 419 assists, 28 ace serves and 31 blocks for the Warriors.
Manning joined Central Lee senior Abbey Wellman as one of two first-team All-Southeast Iowa Superconference south division first team utility selections. Van Buren County senior teammates Chelsey Huff and Ella Jirak were honorable mention selections as were Cardinal senior teammates Lizzey Lett and Kiya Chapin.
Davis joined senior teammate Brooke Shafer, one of three unianmous selections, as an All-South Central Conference first team selection. Davis County senior middle hitter Morgan Petefish, Mustang junior libero Kara Greiner and Centerville senior hitter Kyla Moore joined Knoxville teammates Marley McKay and Maggie Wilkins in rounding on the all-SCC first team.
Albia junior outside hitter Jenna Gronewold, Davis County sophomore setter Chloe Fetcho and EBF senior outside hitter Paige Harter were named all-SCC secont team honorees. Among the all-SCC honorable mention players included Centerville teammates Ysabelle Berja, Claire Mathews and Rachel George as well as Davis County teammates Sophia Young, Bryce Dixon and Briley Lough.
Albia sophomore teammates Ashley Beary, Sophie Waber and Addison Halstead earned all-SCC honorable mention distinction. EBF sophomores Cooper Champoux and Whitney Klyn were also selected as all-SCC honorable mention players.
Fairfield junior Anna Dunlap earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors while sophomore teammate Kiya Robertson named second-team all-conference honors. Trojan teammates Maddie Jones and Danielle Breen were both named honorable mention selections.
Moravia senior Gracie Hoffman earned first-team All-Bluegrass Conference honors from the east division with senior teammate Mikayla Fritz earning second-team all-conference honors. Isabel Hanes was one of five players that earned honorable mention honors along with Moulton-Udell senior Karsyn Sebolt. M-U also earned the Bluegrass Conference east's sportsmanship award.
Sigourney senior teammates Joslyn Abell and Kaylee Weber were each named second-team all-conference selections in the South Iowa Cedar League. Madelynn Hornback and Brooklyn Hemsley both earned all-SICL honorable mention honors for the Savages.
Manning, Huff, and Jirak joined Van Buren County teammates Kayln Tuttle, Brooklyn Cormier and Holly Spees in being named to the IGCA All-State Academic team, given to players that earn a cumulative 3.85 GPA or higher. Sigourney senior Sidney Morse and Fairfield senior Lauren Kraemer also earned IGCA academic all-state honors.