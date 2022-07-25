OTTUMWA – Ottumwa baseball teammates Tanner Schark and Adam Greiner earned first-team all-district honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association, adding to unanimous first-team all-CIML Metro conference honors for the Bulldog teammates.
Schark, Greiner, Javen Rominger and Tucker Long earned first-team all-Metro honors after guiding Ottumwa to an 18-2 conference record and the outright CIML Metro title. Rominger joined OHS catcher Daltin Doud on the IAHSBCA's Class 4A All-South Central district, giving the Bulldog baseball team four all-district selections after going 24-16 this past season with several new starters replacing seniors that had graduated from Ottumwa's 30-win state-qualifying team in 2021.
The Ottumwa softball team had four players of their own earn first-team All-Metro conference honors. Junior pitcher Ashlynn Sheets was Ottumwa's only unanimous all-Metro selection, joining junior teammates Ella Allar (infield) and Jordan Pauls (outfield) along with senior catcher Amber Shotts as first-team selections from the outright CIML Metro champion Bulldog softball team.
Chloe Bradley (pitcher), Jocelyn Ware (infield), Madelyn Houk (outfield) and Samantha Weeks (utility) earned second-team all-Metro honors for the Ottumwa softball team. Avery Franke and Emma Strayer were honorable mentions on the all-conference list as Ottumwa went 24-13 overall this season with an 18-2 record in Metro play.
Doud joined Carter Thompson (infield) and Myles Saner (outfield) as second-team all-conference honorees from the Ottumwa baseball team. Cameron Manary, Lucas Barnes and Braylon Griffiths earned honorable mention among the all-Metro conference baseball selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.