NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories as high school coaches and officials prepare for the return of prep softball and baseball on June 1
OTTUMWA — Mandi Moore was already preparing for a softball season unlike any other in the history of Ottumwa High School.
Period.
Moore, like all high school softball and baseball coaches across the state, received the news on Wednesday that there will be season to play this summer. Both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union unanimously approved the reopening of school facilities and the start of practices for the sanctioned summer sports starting on Monday, June 1.
That was the overwhelming good news as coaches like Moore did not have to deliver the same bad news that spring sports coaches had to deliver last month after the state associations officially canceled track and field, tennis, golf and soccer. The news also means prep baseball and softball coaches must prepare for a season unlike any other as the ever-present threat of the coronavirus will make everything from practices to games look much different this summer.
“I actually had a Zoom meeting with all my assistant coaches on Wednesday night where we tried to figure out what we’re going to do for practices, if we need to keep the number of kids smaller and the different ways we’re going to do things this year,” Moore said. “We may need to adapt a couple things to fit this season. It’s a lot of change. I think you can only really handle so much of it up front and then play it by ear.”
Moore is just the second head softball coach in the history of Ottumwa High School, taking over for her legendary former coach Frank Huston who announced his retirement last summer. Huston built the Bulldog program from scratch and has been someone Moore has looked to for guidance having experienced so much in five decades of coaching.
Advice for approaching a season like this? Even that’s foreign territory to a hall-of-famer.
“Frank was one of the first person that I texted when we learned we were opening back up,” Moore said. “I got a kick out his response. He told me he was basically a rookie too now in this situation.”
Per the Iowa Department of Education, first contests may occur as early as Monday, June 15 and fans will be permitted at games. Even the two weeks leading up to those games will be very different as several guidelines have been put in place to help ensure players, coaches and spectator safety:
• Signs must be posted prominently indicating no one should attend or participate in practice if they currently have symptoms or have been in contact with anyone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in the previous 14 days.
• No dugouts may be used. Player items should be lined up against the fence at least six feet apart.
• Parents wishing to stay for practice must remain in their cars. Otherwise, players are to be dropped off before and picked up after practice.
• Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.
• Coaches are responsible for ensuring social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible. This means additional spacing between players while playing catch, changing drills so that players remain spaced out and no congregating of players while waiting to bat.
• Players must bring their own water or beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains, portable hydration stations or coolers may be used.
• Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.
• Players and coaches should check their temperatures before attending practices.
• Anyone with symptoms of illness will be not allowed to practice.
• Coaches should be knowledgeable of their students with pre-existing health conditions and work with school nurses or other health officials to take additional precautions as needed.
• Players should be encouraged to provide their own hand sanitizer.
• Coaches must ban the spitting of sunflower seed shells.
• Coaches are responsible for tracking absences for the purpose of noting potential COVID-19 cases.
• If a positive case of COVID-19 is reported, public health officials must be contacted.
And those are just the guidelines for practice.
“It’s going to be a challenge. It always is every season even without all these extra guidelines. Now, you have all these things you to do as a coach before practices and after practices,” Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. “The hardest thing, to me, is the whole social distancing part. Spacing kids out and keeping them from gathering together too close, making sure they’re all feeling okay. Taking temperature before practices and games. As a (coaching) staff, you almost need one person to be in charge of all of that to make sure it gets done. We all know how it goes. When you get into the heat of battle, you tend to forget some of that stuff.”
Rick Scott, who is preparing for his third season as head baseball coach at Cardinal, grew up playing the game throughout Wapello County. Even Scott, who has been involved with summer baseball for several decades, doesn’t know what to expect.
“This is definitely new territory. It’s something I haven’t seen in my lifetime. We could probably even go back to our grandparents, who had to go through the Great Depression. That was a bad time for the United States, but baseball continued,” Scott said. “There have been other viruses that we’ve had to deal with, but this has been kind of an eye-opening experience with just how deadly this virus is. We have to take it really seriously.”
Scott anticipates June 1 being a day that will begin with a lot of discussion as coaches go over with players in terms of what everyone from officials to parents are expecting. Scott expects, with a group of 25 players, to split up a single practice session allowing some players to work on skills on the diamond while some players go inside the school’s indoor facility for batting practice.
“In the end, I think it’s all going to be worth it,” Scott said. “I think everyone’s at the point where they want to move forward.”