OTTUMWA — The Cardinal Shooting Comets were back in action this past weekend at Evans Gymnasium in Ottumwa.
Individually, the Cardinal archers that placed in the 10 of elementary block targets:
— Alexis Cooper shot a 233 for a second place medal.
— Hadley Coulter was in fifth place with a 200.
— MacKenzie Morton shot a 197 for sixth place.
— Karter Crosby was seventh with a 197.
— Zoe Ruiz placed ninth with a 193.
In elementary 3D:
— Zoe Ruiz took home the first-place medal with a 237.
— Alexis Cooper placed third with a 225.
— MacKenzie Morton shot a 203 for fourth place.
— Jordan Clark shot a 196 for fifth place.
— Karter Crosby shot a 187 for eighth place.
In Middle School block competition:
— Jolene Ruizshot a 262 for eighth place.
— Emma Short shot a 258 for 10th place.
— Levi Jarvis shot a 258 for a eighth-place finish.
In middle school 3D:
— Chase Shaw shot a 252 for eighth place.
— Asa Hedgecock finished in ninth with a 251.
— Kenna Kirkpatrick placed sixth with a 249.
In high school block competition:
— Cameron Wheaton shot a 284 for a first-place medal.
— Paityn Carnes came right behind with a 281 for second place.
— Addison Rupe finished in fourth with a 277.
— Lauren Sloan shot a 274 to finish in seventh.
— Haylee Fountain finished in 10th with a 270.
— Deagon Eakins shot a 276 for fifth place.
In high school 3D competition:
— Paityn Carnes took the first place medal with 281.
— Cameron Wheaton shot a 280 for a second place medal.
— Deagon Eakins shot a 265 for eighth place.
The Cardinal archers will be shooting at Albia on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.