OTTUMWA — The Cardinal Shooting Comets were back in action this past weekend at Evans Gymnasium in Ottumwa.

Individually, the Cardinal archers that placed in the 10 of elementary block targets:

— Alexis Cooper shot a 233 for a second place medal.

— Hadley Coulter was in fifth place with a 200.

— MacKenzie Morton shot a 197 for sixth place.

— Karter Crosby was seventh with a 197.

— Zoe Ruiz placed ninth with a 193.

In elementary 3D:

— Zoe Ruiz took home the first-place medal with a 237.

— Alexis Cooper placed third with a 225.

— MacKenzie Morton shot a 203 for fourth place.

— Jordan Clark shot a 196 for fifth place.

— Karter Crosby shot a 187 for eighth place.

In Middle School block competition:

— Jolene Ruizshot a 262 for eighth place.

— Emma Short shot a 258 for 10th place.

— Levi Jarvis shot a 258 for a eighth-place finish.

In middle school 3D:

— Chase Shaw shot a 252 for eighth place.

— Asa Hedgecock finished in ninth with a 251.

— Kenna Kirkpatrick placed sixth with a 249.

In high school block competition:

— Cameron Wheaton shot a 284 for a first-place medal.

— Paityn Carnes came right behind with a 281 for second place.

— Addison Rupe finished in fourth with a 277.

— Lauren Sloan shot a 274 to finish in seventh.

— Haylee Fountain finished in 10th with a 270.

—  Deagon Eakins shot a 276 for fifth place.

In high school 3D competition:

—  Paityn Carnes took the first place medal with 281.

—  Cameron Wheaton shot a 280 for a second place medal.

—  Deagon Eakins shot a 265 for eighth place.

The Cardinal archers will be shooting at Albia on Saturday.

