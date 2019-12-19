OTTUMWA - The Cardinal Comet archers took part in this past weekend's Ottumwa tournament. Several archers recorded their best scores so far this year.
The Cardinal High School team placed third in both 3D and block targets. Leading the Comets was Brodie Mairet with a 289, placed first in the block competition.
Several Comets placed in the top ten for the 3D targets:
- Jacob Stitles shot a 281 for third place.
- Dylan Telfer placed ninth with a 271.
- Kristian Sanders placed 10th with a 268.
- Kaylyn Sallee shot a 259 for eighth place.
- Jenika Corder placed ninth with the score of 257.
Cardinal Middle School team placed first in 3D and second in Block Targets. Individual top 10 finishes in 3D archery for the Comets included:
- Paityn Carnes shot a 258 for fifth place.
- Makayla Barnes placed sixth with a 257.
- Haylee Fountain shot a 257 for seventh place.
- Sidney Countryman placed ninth with a 250.
- Autumn Sertterh scored 10th place with a score of 250.
- Paiden Rupe took first place with a 280 score.
- Garrett Porter shot a 259 for seventh place.
- Karson Kirkpatrick placed ninth with a 258.
For block targets:
- First place was Karson Kirkpatrick with a score of 281.
- Second place was Montana Rupe with a score of 279.
- Fourth place was Paiden Rupe with a score of 277.
- Makayle Barnes shot a 266 for fifth place.
- Haylee Fountain placed sixth with a 266.
- Autumn Sertterh placed eighth with a 261.
- Heidi Wemmie shot a 260 for ninth place.
- Paityn Carnes placed 10th with a score of 258.
The Cardinal elementary was led by Riley Ragen with a first-place finish scoring a 236. Kenna Kirkpatrick shot a 235 for seventh place.
The Cardinal archery teams will next compete at Albia's home tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28.