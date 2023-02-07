ELDON — The Cardinal archery team competed at both Eddyville and Ottumwa.
Top scorers were for the Comet Elementary team in block targets at Eddyville:
Individually, the Cardinal archers placed in elementary block:
— Alexis Cooper shot a 261 for first place.
— MacKenzie Morton shot a 224 for third place.
— Zoe Ruiz shot a 218 for sixth place.
— Karter Crosby shot a 203 for 12th place.
— Jordan Clark shot a 296 for 13th place.
Among the Cardinal junior high archers:
— Kenna Kirkpatrick a 269 for third place.
— Emma Short a 264 for eighth place.
— Makayla Crosby and Wyatt Brainard each shot 253, finishing in 15th place.
For the Cardinal high school archery team:
— Cameron Wheaton finished first with a score of 284.
— Paityn Carnes finished third with a score of 282.
— Brianna Clark finished fourth with a score of 279.
— Lauren Sloan finished sixth with a score of 273.
— Addison Rupe finished seventh with a score of 271.
— Annika Hicks finished ninth with a score of 270.
— Heidi Wemmie finished 10th with a score of 269.
— Cassidy Brown finished 14th with a score of 264.
— Deagon Eakins finished 20th with a score of 259.
In 3D competition, Cooper finished first for the Cardinal Elementary team with a score of 258. Ruiz finished fifth with a score of 215, one point ahead of Morton, while Addisyn Hartley edged Clark for 11th place by five points with score of 183.
Brainard led the Cardinal junior high archery team in 3D competition in Eddyville with score of 272. Kirkpatrick placed sixth with 258 points, Levi Jarvis finished eighth with 251 points and Carter Bailey finished ninth scoring 250 points.
Weaton finished first in 3D competition for the Cardinal High School archery team at Eddyville with 276 points. Rupe placed fifth, edging Carnes after both archers scored 272 points, while Sidney Countryman placed seventh with 271 points for the Comets.
Brown placed eighth with 261 points, edging Wemmie by one point, while Eakins placed 12th with 255 points. Lauren Sloan placed 15th with 253 points.
In Ottumwa, the Cardinal Shooting Comets placed second as a team at Liberty Schools. Finishing in the top 20 for the elementary team in 3D targets:
— Cooper took the first-place medal with a 242.
— Clark shot a 214 for the second-place medal.
— Ruiz placed third with a score of 206.
— Morton placed eighth with a 178.
— Crosby was ninth with a 173.
— Hartley was 11th with a 160.
— Dalpnee Vaughn finished 16th with a 137.
— Judith Lawrence finished 17th with a 115.
The Cardinal archery middle school team finished first at Ottumwa. Finishing in the top 20 for the Comet middle school archers:
— Gareth Whennen placed second with a score of 262.
— Brainard placed fifth with a 249.
— Nathaniel Pieper-Merrell shot a 241 for 11th place.
— Chase Shaw placed 12th with a 241.
— Devyn Ogle placed 13th with a 237.
— Levi Jarvis was 18th with a 232.
— Levi Johnson was 19th with a 232.
— Kagan Vannoy was 20th with a 230.
— Kirkpatrick shot a 260, placing third.
— Emma Short was fourth with a 256.
— Adylein Foreman was seventh with a 240.
— MacKenzie Parker was eighth with a 239.
— Jolene Ruiz was ninth with a 237.
— Madysin Clouser was 15th with a 232.
— Trenity Coats was 16th with a 231.
— Isabella Durflinger was 18th with a 229.
— Kenzleigh Birch finished in 20th with a 222.
The Cardinal High School team finished in first place in Ottumwa. The top 20 archers were:
— Wheaton placing first with a 281.
— Rupe was third with a 272.
— Carnes was fourth with a 269.
— Brown was fifth with a 268.
— Countryman was seventh with 261.
— Kinsey Kraber was eighth with a 260.
— Clark was 10th with a 253
— Haylee Fountain was 11th with a 252.
— Hicks was 12th with a 251.
— Nayeli Tapetillo was 16th with a 240.
— Sloan was 18th with a 235.
— Wemmie was 19th with a 235.
— Eakins was second shooting a 270.
— Caleb Farfan was 12th with a 234.
— Koby McCoy was 15th with a 223.
— Koby Britt was 16th with a 221.
— Dawson Elliott was 20th with a 193.
