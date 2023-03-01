OTTUMWA – Members of the Ottumwa Bulldog archery program will have a state sendoff on Thursday evening at the Liberty Elementary gymnasium. Archers that qualified for state will be honored during the event starting at 6 p.m.
The Iowa Archery State Tournament will be held this weekend in Des Moines at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. Ottumwa will be represented by 46 archers competing across elementary, middle school and high school grade levels.
Elementary archers representing Ottumwa included Finn Person, Hayden Pester, Shayden Stevens, Charles Smith, Kellen Lindberg and Korbin Fisk. Evans Middle School state-qualifying archers include Riley Tomlin, Kelsie Swallow, Maiya Barnes, Aiden Wanner, Kaloe Gilbert, Bradley Brown, Simon Marble, Christian Long, Allison Swallow, Preston Breckenridge, John Mason Winchell VI, Carter Ehrenhard, Micah Jensen, Lauren Reece, Mason Renfrew, Mylia Huisinga-Baugh, Elijah Boeck, Dallas Fisk, Hayden Lindberg, Ashlyn Adkison and Addison Gabel.
Ottumwa High School archers that will compete this weekend at state include Ty Tucker, Tristen Ebelsheiser, Alondra Huisinga, Daltin Maas, Austin Westmoreland, Sully Person, Michael Wailes, Levi Lindberg, Talise Plate, Garek Lindberg, Karen Rukgaber, Sophia Fuller, Lizette Wiggins, Liberty Kriegel, Arrielle Griffin, Noelle Marr, Landon Ades and Kaitlyn Baeza. Archers from both Ottumwa and many other area schools will be competing both in 3D and block target competitions.
