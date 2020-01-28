ELDON — The Cardinal archery program welcomed in over 450 competitors this past weekend, including archers from the Ottumwa Bulldog program.
Among the results for the Ottumwa Bulldogs at Cardinal includes:
Top Ten Individual Archers Block Competition
Horace Mann – Non Medaling
• Alyssa Adams –7th Place – 238
James Elementary – Medaling
• Manuel Ramirez – 3rd Place – 253
Liberty Elementary – Non Medaling
• Kelise Swallow – 8th Place – 237
• Heaven Colyer – 10th Place – 234
Evans – Medaling
•Alondra Huisinga – 3rd Place – 279
Evans – Non Medaling
• Aaron Reyman – 10th Place – 263
Ottumwa High School – Medaling
• Thatcher Pierson – 2nd Place – 286
• Jeff Shauman – 3rd Place – 284
Ottumwa High School – Non Medaling
• Hunter Seals – 5th Place – 281
• Brittany Vandenburg – 10th Place – 278
Block Team Results - Medaling
Elementary Division
Liberty Elementary – 3rd Place Team – 2377
Top Scoring 12 Archers:
Kelsie Swallow – 237
Heaven Colyer – 234
Mason Renfrew – 215
Karter Bankson – 211
Dawna Rupe – 199
Scott Creamer – 194
Jacob Kerby – 191
Chase Shaw – 189
Matthew Navarro – 179
Kristen McKelvey – 177
Kaleb Barnett – 176
Allison Swallow – 175
Middle School Division
Evans Middle School – 3rd Place Team – 3028
Top Scoring 12 Archers
Alondra Huisinga – 279
Aaron Reyman – 263
Tristen Ebelsheiser – 262
Braylen Benedict – 256
Clinton Armstrong – 255
Fernando Guerrero-Chapula – 254
Ashlyn Hough – 251
EmmaJean Sherwood – 250
Austin Westmoreland – 242
Talise Plate – 240
Brynn Small – 238
Zane Barrett – 238
High School Division
Ottumwa High School - 2nd Place Team – 3224
Top Scoring 12 Archers
Thatcher Pierson – 286
Jeffery Shauman – 284
Hunter Seals – 281
Brittany Vandenburg – 278
Michaela-Ann Schlechter – 269
Ty Tucker – 269
Morgan Saner – 265
Matthew Martsching – 263
Sophia Fuller – 262
Jason Rukgaber – 259
Makenzie Fischer – 257
Annie Barrios - 251
3-D Individual Results
Top Ten Archers
Eisenhower - Non Medaling
Jaedyn Marshall – 6th Place – 221
Lexi Ferguson – 10th Place – 207
James – Non Medaling
Manuel Ramirez – 10th Place - 208
Liberty – Medaling
Kelsie Swallow – 3rd Place 232
Karter Bankson – 3rd Place – 226
Liberty – Non Medaling
Mason Renfrew – 4th Place 225
Heaven Colyer – 5th Place – 225
Evans – Medaling
Alondra Huisinga – 2nd Place – 274
Aaron Reyman – 3rd Place – 274
Evans – Non Medaling
Braylen Benedict – 10th Place 258
OHS – Medaling
Thatcher Pierson – 2nd Place - 280 - 16 Tens
Jeff Shauman – 3rd Place – 280 – 13 Tens
OHS – Non Medaling
Michaela-Ann Schlechter – 6th Place – 275
Morgan Saner – 8th Place – 273
3-D Team Results - Medaling
Elementary
Liberty – 2nd Place – 1309
Top Scoring 6 Archers:
Kelsie Swallow – 232
Karter Bankson – 226
Mason Renfrew – 225
Heaven Colyer – 225
Matthew Navarro – 201
Dawna Rupe - 200
Middle School
Evans – 3rd Place – 1551
Top Scoring 6 Archers:
Alondra Huisinga – 274
Aaron Reyman – 274
Braylen Benedict - 258
EmmaJean Sherwood – 255
Zane Barrett – 251
Clinton Armstrong - 250
High School
Ottumwa High – 3rd Place – 1614
Top Scoring 6 Archers:
Thatcher Pierson – 280 – 16 Tens
Jeffery Shauman – 280 – 13 Tens
Michaela-Ann Schlechter – 275
Morgan Saner – 273
Brittany Vandenburg – 267
Hunter Seals - 261
The Cardinal Comets shooting archery program was paced by a fourth-place finish as a team for Cardinal High School in block targets. Jacob Stitles shot a 283 for fourth place and Brodie Mariet shot a 273 for 10th place.
The Cardinal middle school team placed first overall. Makayla Barnes placed second with a score of 281, Heidi Wemmie placed sixth with a 272, Haylee Fountain shot a 271 for seventh place and Autumn Sertterh placed seventh with a 269.
Paiden Rupe again led the middle school boys finishing first with a score of 281. Karson Kirkpatrick shot 275 for fourth place and Montana Rupe placed fifth with a 274.
The Cardinal elementary team placed second in block targets. Emma Short led the elementary girls and team shooting with a 258, finishing first overall in individual scoring.
Kenna Kirkpatrick shot a 246 for fifth place. Levi Jarvis placed eighth with a 229.
In the 3D Targets, the Cardinal elementary team placed third. Peyton Rump placed sixth shooting a 223, Makayla Crosby shot a 223 for seventh place and Kirkpatrick shot a 219 for eighth place.
Cardinal's middle school team added a first-place finish in 3D archery after finishing first in block targets. Montana Rupe shot a 276 for a first-place finish, Paiden Rupe shot a 274 for second place, Caleb Farfan placed sixth with a 260, Zachery Smith placed seventh with a 257 and Tatem Telfer shot a 254 for ninth place
Paityn Carnes shot a 269 for third place, Barnes shot a 268 for fourth place, Fountain placed seventh with a 263 and Sertterh placed ninth with a 260.
The Cardinal high school team placed fourth in 3D archery. Stiles placed fifth with a 275, Mariet placed seventh with a 272 and Dylan Telfer finished in ninth place with a 272.