ELDON — The Cardinal archery program welcomed in over 450 competitors this past weekend, including archers from the Ottumwa Bulldog program.

Among the results for the Ottumwa Bulldogs at Cardinal includes:

Horace Mann – Non Medaling

• Alyssa Adams –7th Place – 238

James Elementary – Medaling

• Manuel Ramirez – 3rd Place – 253

Liberty Elementary – Non Medaling

• Kelise Swallow – 8th Place – 237

• Heaven Colyer – 10th Place – 234

Evans – Medaling

•Alondra Huisinga – 3rd Place – 279

Evans – Non Medaling

• Aaron Reyman – 10th Place – 263

Ottumwa High School – Medaling

• Thatcher Pierson – 2nd Place – 286

• Jeff Shauman – 3rd Place – 284

Ottumwa High School – Non Medaling

• Hunter Seals – 5th Place – 281

• Brittany Vandenburg – 10th Place – 278

Elementary Division

Liberty Elementary – 3rd Place Team – 2377

Top Scoring 12 Archers:

Kelsie Swallow – 237

Heaven Colyer – 234

Mason Renfrew – 215

Karter Bankson – 211

Dawna Rupe – 199

Scott Creamer – 194

Jacob Kerby – 191

Chase Shaw – 189

Matthew Navarro – 179

Kristen McKelvey – 177

Kaleb Barnett – 176

Allison Swallow – 175

Middle School Division

Evans Middle School – 3rd Place Team – 3028

Top Scoring 12 Archers

Alondra Huisinga – 279

Aaron Reyman – 263

Tristen Ebelsheiser – 262

Braylen Benedict – 256

Clinton Armstrong – 255

Fernando Guerrero-Chapula – 254

Ashlyn Hough – 251

EmmaJean Sherwood – 250

Austin Westmoreland – 242

Talise Plate – 240

Brynn Small – 238

Zane Barrett – 238

High School Division

Ottumwa High School – 2nd Place Team – 3224

Top Scoring 12 Archers

Thatcher Pierson – 286

Jeffery Shauman – 284

Hunter Seals – 281

Brittany Vandenburg – 278

Michaela-Ann Schlechter – 269

Ty Tucker – 269

Morgan Saner – 265

Matthew Martsching – 263

Sophia Fuller – 262

Jason Rukgaber – 259

Makenzie Fischer – 257

Annie Barrios – 251

3-D Individual Results

Eisenhower – Non Medaling

Jaedyn Marshall – 6th Place – 221

Lexi Ferguson – 10th Place – 207

James – Non Medaling

Manuel Ramirez – 10th Place – 208

Liberty – Medaling

Kelsie Swallow – 3rd Place 232

Karter Bankson – 3rd Place – 226

Liberty – Non Medaling

Mason Renfrew – 4th Place 225

Heaven Colyer – 5th Place – 225

Evans – Medaling

Alondra Huisinga – 2nd Place – 274

Aaron Reyman – 3rd Place – 274

Evans – Non Medaling

Braylen Benedict – 10th Place 258

OHS – Medaling

Thatcher Pierson – 2nd Place – 280 – 16 Tens

Jeff Shauman – 3rd Place – 280 – 13 Tens

OHS – Non Medaling

Michaela-Ann Schlechter – 6th Place – 275

Morgan Saner – 8th Place – 273

Elementary

Liberty – 2nd Place – 1309

Top Scoring 6 Archers:

Kelsie Swallow – 232

Karter Bankson – 226

Mason Renfrew – 225

Heaven Colyer – 225

Matthew Navarro – 201

Dawna Rupe – 200

Middle School

Evans – 3rd Place – 1551

Top Scoring 6 Archers:

Alondra Huisinga – 274

Aaron Reyman – 274

Braylen Benedict – 258

EmmaJean Sherwood – 255

Zane Barrett – 251

Clinton Armstrong – 250

High School

Ottumwa High – 3rd Place – 1614

Top Scoring 6 Archers:

Thatcher Pierson – 280 – 16 Tens

Jeffery Shauman – 280 – 13 Tens

Michaela-Ann Schlechter – 275

Morgan Saner – 273

Brittany Vandenburg – 267

Hunter Seals – 261

The Cardinal Comets shooting archery program was paced by a fourth-place finish as a team for Cardinal High School in block targets. Jacob Stitles shot a 283 for fourth place and Brodie Mariet shot a 273 for 10th place.

The Cardinal middle school team placed first overall. Makayla Barnes placed second with a score of 281, Heidi Wemmie placed sixth with a 272, Haylee Fountain shot a 271 for seventh place and Autumn Sertterh placed seventh with a 269.

Paiden Rupe again led the middle school boys finishing first with a score of 281. Karson Kirkpatrick shot 275 for fourth place and Montana Rupe placed fifth with a 274.

The Cardinal elementary team placed second in block targets. Emma Short led the elementary girls and team shooting with a 258, finishing first overall in individual scoring.

Kenna Kirkpatrick shot a 246 for fifth place. Levi Jarvis placed eighth with a 229.

In the 3D Targets, the Cardinal elementary team placed third. Peyton Rump placed sixth shooting a 223, Makayla Crosby shot a 223 for seventh place and Kirkpatrick shot a 219 for eighth place.

Cardinal’s middle school team added a first-place finish in 3D archery after finishing first in block targets. Montana Rupe shot a 276 for a first-place finish, Paiden Rupe shot a 274 for second place, Caleb Farfan placed sixth with a 260, Zachery Smith placed seventh with a 257 and Tatem Telfer shot a 254 for ninth place

Paityn Carnes shot a 269 for third place, Barnes shot a 268 for fourth place, Fountain placed seventh with a 263 and Sertterh placed ninth with a 260.

The Cardinal high school team placed fourth in 3D archery. Stiles placed fifth with a 275, Mariet placed seventh with a 272 and Dylan Telfer finished in ninth place with a 272.

