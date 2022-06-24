ELDON — Head coach Ryan Renefew wouldn't have it any other way.
Three opponents in three days with a combined record of 52-3 tested the Cardinal High School baseball team. The Comets faced two unbeaten teams this week and three teams that share the same dream of playing at Merchants Park in Carroll as part of the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament.
Cardinal has not only held their own, the Comets have come out on top earning back-to-back impressive wins at home. Tatem Telfer and Landon Becker combined to strike out 17 batters in an 11-5 win over Sigourney, handing the Savages just their fourth loss in 18 games so far this season on Thursday.
That, however, was just the appetizer to Friday night's main course. Drake Durflinger drove in two runs on a double to left field in the very first inning as the Comets scored three times in the very first inning before making big defensive plays down the stretch, including a rundown of Grant Hilton that ended with Josh Courtney applying the tag at third base to clinch a 5-3 win over ninth-ranked (2A) Mediapolis, who carried a perfect 18-0 record into Wapello County.
"I wouldn't schedule it any differently," Renefew said. "It's one thing to schedule easy wins. We didn't this year. We ran our best guys out there against teams that are ranked or have been ranked pretty highly this year. We know that we can play. We just have to prove it to ourselves sometimes."
Blaine Bryant stepped up in both impressive wins for Cardinal, clinching Thursday's victory over the Savages with a bases-clearing double to left gave the Comets an 11-4 lead in the fifth. Bryant also connected on a two-run double with two outs in the fourth inning on Friday, bringing in the two runs that would ultimately prove to be the difference in the game with the previously-unbeaten Bulldogs.
"We kind of established before (Thursday's) game that we needed to be more aggressive at the plate. I feel like everyone took that on themselves. Being more aggressive led to heavier contact and deeper drives," Bryant said. "It led to a much better atmosphere overall in our dugout. Everyone was seeing the success that we had talked about that we needed to find.
"Once one person found it, everyone was motivated to find it. We knew it would make us a lot better if we went up to the plate with a lot of aggressiveness."
Bo Schmidt had a pair of hits for Sigourney on Thursday, including an RBI single that brought in the first run of the game in the opening inning. Cardinal responded immediately, taking advantage of three walks and an error by the Savages to bring two runs in with Courtney drawing the bases-loaded walk that put the Comets ahead to stay.
"It just comes down to throwing strikes and playing baseball the right way," Sigourney head baseball coach Lee Crawford said. "We got off to a slow start. We're not used to the later start times waiting for the junior varsity game to wrap up. Most of our games start at 6 p.m. It was a good test for us because we know, in the postseason, we'll be playing some later games. It was good for our kids to experience that."
Cade Molyneux collected three hits, including a home run, while driving in three runs and scoring three times for the Savages in a 12-2 non-conference win on Friday over Lone Tree. Cardinal (12-7) will host Moravia while Sigourney (15-4) returns to South Iowa Cedar League play at home against Belle Plaine on Monday.
