OTTUMWA — The moment you dream of.
For Izaak Loeffler, that moment came on Tuesday night at John Hart Stadium. The sophomore catcher for the Van Buren County baseball team stepped to the plate in the seventh inning of the Class 2A, Substate 5 championship game with two runners on and the Warriors trailing second-ranked Mid-Prairie 4-3 two outs away from seeing their state tournament dreams come to a painful end.
"You just have to go up there not thinking, but knowing you're going to hit the ball," Loeffler said. "That's what I did. I put it just where I wanted to place it.
"It was probably the greatest moment of my life."
Loeffler drove a pitch from Alex Bean past Mid-Prairie second baseman Camron Pickard, bringing in Taylor Sprouse and Anthony Duncan with perhaps the two biggest runs of the season for the Warriors. Loeffler kept right on running, ultimately taking third base on the throw to the plate from center field that got all the way to the back stop before coming home to score on an RBI groundout by Dominic Meierotto.
Minutes later, Loeffler would be out from behind home plate to join in a celebration in the middle of the field. Jackson Manning retired three of four batters in the seventh, including a game-ending fly out to right by Brady Weber clinching a 6-4 win for Van Buren County over the Golden Hawks clinching the program's fourth state tournament trip.
"It's such a surreal moment," Manning said. "Going into this year, I don't think anyone thought anything of us as a team. It just feels great to be able come out here and show everyone what we're made of.
"It feels so great to be going up there to state."
Manning got things going immediately for the Warriors at the plate, following a four-pitch walk drawn by Lucas Fett to open game with a double to center that put two runners in scoring position without recording an out in the first inning. Fett, however, was picked off third to stymie the rally before Cain Brown doubled and scored on a two-out steal of home in the bottom of the first giving Mid-Prairie the early 1-0 lead.
"Give a lot of credit to Mid-Prairie for making some plays early. They're an amazing team," Manning said. "We came ready to play. We didn't put them on a pedestal. We came out here ready to play with them."
The Warriors would turn the tables on the Golden Hawks in the third inning, putting the first five batters on base. Manning would be right in the middle of the rally, delivering a two-run double down the right field line to give Van Buren County a 2-1 lead.
"I just knew I had to do whatever I could do to help the team win," Manning said. "I was able to fight off a two-strike pitch and help put some runs on the board."
Van Buren County gave Mid-Prairie a taste of their own medicine before the third inning was over. Fett, after reaching third on Manning's two-run double, stole home with two outs to give the Warriors a 3-1 lead.
Despite the lead, Van Buren County left five runners in scoring position over the first five innings. Those missed chances appeared as though they might ultimately cost the Warriors a state tournament berth when Mid-Prairie put together a two-out rally in the fifth as Weber drove in a run with an infield single before Dylan Henry delivered a single to center that brought the tying run home and ultimately drew a throw to third that hit Golden Hawk courtesy runner Kaden Kos, rolling away out of play allowing Kos to score the go-ahead run giving Mid-Prairie their late 4-3 lead.
"You couldn't really tell it from the outside, but there were some kids getting down after that," Manning said. "We needed eight other guys to step up and pick each other up to help us battle back."
Van Buren County nearly erased Mid-Prairie's lead in the sixth as a liner to right hit by Fett was hauled in by Pickard, stranding two more Warriors on base. Fett, however, kept the Golden Hawks off the bases completely retiring four straight batters in relief giving the Warriors a chance going into the final inning.
"We've been doing it all year," Van Buren County head baseball coach Chad Scott said. "We've been down in this situation maybe three or four times this year. There's no quit in these kids."
Even after Manning was retired on a sharp grounder to short to open the seventh, the Warriors never quit. Sprouse, who stood to take the loss on the mound, started Van Buren County's game-winning rally by drawing a walk before state track champion Anthony Duncan was hit by a pitch from Bean putting the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Loeffler stood in to take two pitches out of the strike zone, including a pitch that sailed to the back stop moving Sprouse and Duncan into scoring position. After taking a strike needing to make contact to give the Warriors a chance to erase the late Golden Hawk lead, Loeffler took advantage of an infield that came in trying to stop Sprouse from scoring from third on a ground ball.
"It just came down to everything adding up when you don't give up and you keep on fighting," Loeffler said. "When that passed ball got away, I knew I have an opportunity to bring in two runs.
"I'm speechless. You just don't know what to do when you come through in those situations. I was overwhelmed with emotion in the moment. I hasn't really set in yet, but it probably will when I step off this field. I might just break down in tears."
As it turned out, Mid-Prairie (27-7) wasn't the only highly-ranked team to go down in the 2A substate finals. Four-time state champion Van Meter, the only team ranked ahead of the Golden Hawks, were upset in 10 innings by Pella Christian as just three ranked teams advanced to play in the 2A state baseball tournament.
Van Buren County, now 26-3, earned the fifth-seed in the eight-team state tournament field. The Warriors will face West Lyon (24-2) next Tuesday at Merchants Park in Carroll starting at approximately 1:30 p.m.
"We never even got mentioned in the rankings. I think people kind of act like they don't know who Van Buren County is," Scott said. "We had a point to prove. The boys went out and proved it."
