MORAVIA — To say there is familiarity between the Centerville and Moravia High School baseball teams would be an understatement.
"It's funny," Moravia head coach Bill Huisman said. "Our catcher, Shane Helmick, came out while we out on the mound and told me that it's kind of crazy that Centerville has the same signs that we do."
Huisman, who won 868 games and three state championships as head coach at Centerville, earned his 69th win in five seasons at Moravia on Wednesday in a game between two programs featuring players and coaches that have been bonded by the game over the course of several years. Fittingly, it was Matthew Seals that scored the decisive run of the game coming home on a squeeze bunt by Declan DeJong rallying the Mohawks for a 7-6 win over the Big Reds in the bottom of the seventh.
"It's fun to play against this team. I actually grew up playing with a couple of the guys on Centerville's team," Seals said. "I've been playing with a lot of those guys out there on the field since I was probably 13-years-old. It's fun to play against guys you know. It's just more an experience and more of a thrill to be out there."
It wasn't just the players that were familiar with each other. Wednesday's match-up between Centerville and Moravia pitted Huisman against a former pupil and colleague in current Big Red head coach Nic Belloma, who played for Huisman at Centerville and was on Huisman's coaching staff at one point.
"Coach Belloma was such a great player for me back in the time," Huisman recalled. "He's a really great coach today. I'm so proud of everyone one of those guys on their team and ours."
Moravia (9-3) got off to a great start on Wednesday, scoring runs in each of the first three innings against the Big Reds. Seals got a big night started with a two-out RBI double to bring in Wyatt Throckmorton before Caleb Cook added his own RBI double in the second inning, bringing home DeJong as the Mohawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
"It was a big game for us going up against a 2A school," Huisman said. "Sometimes, you get into these rivalry games and you work yourself up to the point where you're almost mad before even get to the game feeling like you have to win this or else. I didn't have that feeling. I was just hoping it would be a really good ball game and it certainly was."
Seals ignited a bigger Moravia rally in the third with a ground-rule double to right that brought in Jackson McDanel before coming home on an RBI double by DeJong, opening a 4-0 lead over the Big Reds. DeJong scored on an RBI single by Blake Ewing giving Moravia a five-run lead against a Centerville squad that was struggling offensively against Moravia starting pitcher Gage Hanes, connecting on just one hit in four innings off the Mohawk senior while grounding into a pair of double plays.
"We couldn't do anything with our bats in the first four innings," Belloma said. "We should have been able to muster up a little bit of offense early in the game. We knew we were going need to score some runs. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole."
Centerville (5-5) not only fought back, but was able to take a late lead thanks to a pair of three-run rallies. Sabin Esaias ignited the first rally in the fifth with a lead-off double as the three Big Red batters reached and ultimately scored in the inning to cut Moravia's lead to 5-3.
Brody Tuttle, another successful Appanoose County baseball product, kicked off Centerville's next three-run rally with a lead-off double in the sixth. Elijah Hampton singled up the middle to bring home Tuttle and Brandon Shinn, tying the game at 5-5, before pinch runner Landon McGrann drew a balk stealing home to give the Big Reds a 6-5 lead.
"We just figured we'd take a shot in a tie game with a left-hander that couldn't see us breaking (for the plate)," Belloma said. "We thought we could get a good jump and make an attempt at the straight steal of home. Fortunately, we got the balk.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't enough."
Tuttle pitched around a one-out single by Lincoln Albertson in the bottom of the sixth, but Centerville failed to add to their lead in the seventh despite a one-out single and two steals by Shinn that put a potential insurance run at third base. The Mohawks then used small-ball to start their game-winning rally as Gage Hanes bunted for a lead-off hit in front of Seals, who executed a push bunt for a hit to put the tying and winning runs on base.
"I've been working on that push bunt for several years. I just haven't had many chances to do it," Seals said. "I was just hoping to put it down where I wanted to. That hard works paid off. It went exactly where I wanted it to go."
Shane Helmick moved both runners into scoring position, reaching base on Moravia's third straight infield single. Luke Long scored the tying run on a wild pitch, allowing Seals to move up to third with nobody out representing the winning run before coming home to score on a bunt by DeJong as Seals slid home with Centerville catcher Sabin Esaias failing to get a tag down on the Mohawk senior.
"I keep telling these guys that the bunt is what generally wins the big ball games," Huisman said. "Every time we play these schools in competitive games, that's usually how those games can end."
Both Moravia and Centerville scored decisive conference wins on Thursday with the Mohawks scoring 11 runs in the first inning of a 16-1 Bluegrass Conference victory at Moulton-Udell while Centerville swept a South Central Conference doubleheader from Clarke, winning 16-0 in game one and 15-3 in game two. Both teams were back in action Friday as the Courier went to press with Moravia traveling to Fairfield while Centerville hosted SCC rival Knoxville at Pat Daugherty Field.
Moravia returns to the diamond on Monday hosting Central Decatur before traveling to Bloomfield on Tuesday to face Davis County. Centerville will be back in action on Tuesday traveling to John Hart Stadium in Ottumwa to face the Bulldogs.
