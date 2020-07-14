OTTUMWA — Jesus Jaime wasn’t sure how many grand slams he had hit before Tuesday night’s CIML Metro conference doubleheader with Des Moines East.
One thing he was sure of was he had never hit one as member of the Ottumwa High School varsity baseball team.
“That might have been my second or third one I’ve ever hit,” Jaime said. “That’s the first one for this team.”
Jaime’s latest grand slam drifted over the fence, sailing just over 335 feet in the second inning of the opening game with the Scarlets. With one swing, Ottumwa’s lead swelled from 1-0 to 5-0, eventually reaching 13-0 as the Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a pair of wins over East, closing out a 13-2 win in game one in just five innings before holding off the Scarlets in game two for a 5-3 victory.
“Things like that create that spark. You see in in the big leagues all the time. All you need is that one little spark to get everyone going,” Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. “That home run did it for us in the first game.
“We came back in game two, got four runs early and really executed with the small ball stealing bases and getting bunts down. It’s a credit to our guys for executing what we had in place.”
Ottumwa wraps up a truncated 2020 regular season with an overall record of 11-10, including a 7-3 record in the CIML Metro. The sweep vaults the Bulldogs all the way to a runner-up finish in the conference behind Des Moines Roosevelt, who went 8-2 in conference play including a sweep of Ottumwa in the doubleheader that ultimately decided the conference champion in 2020.
“It’s hard to believe it’s the end of the regular season already,” Jaeger said. “I feel blessed that we’ve been able to play regardless of what happens from here on out. Not everyone has had the chances we’ve had. You can’t take any day for granted any more.”
Ottumwa shook off a long road trip that resulted in a pair of losses Monday at Mason City. East (9-16, 7-3 Metro) tried to jump ahead of the Bulldogs early, loading the bases with one out in the first inning of game one before Jaime made his first big contribution of the night, fielding a ground ball from Anthony Barboza and starting an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.
“We lost a couple at Mason City where it came down to not executing a few small things that would have made the difference,” Jaeger said. “We did tonight. I think we’re playing some of our best baseball of the season. We put our best foot forward.”
Ottumwa didn’t capitalize immediately on the momentum of the double play that kept East off the scoreboard, stranding two base runners in scoring position with one out in the bottom of the first. The bottom of the Bulldog batting order, however, set the table for a big second inning.
Andrew Cole and Marcus Saunders both drew walks with one out before Colton McKinnon singled to load the bases. East starting pitcher Hayden Young nearly matched Saunders in escaping his own one-out jam, getting Dominick Delehoy to foul out to move within one out of keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
Getting that out against the combination of Mitch Wood and Jaime, however, has been easier said than done as of late. The two combined for back-to-back seventh-inning hits that rallied the Bulldogs in a 10-inning win over No. 9 Waukee on Friday night and nearly pulled off the same feat on Monday at Mason City as the Mohawks had to throw out Wood at home to prevent back-to-back hits from the junior teammates from giving OHS a late 2-1 lead.
“It’s starting to become a running joke between us in the dugout,” Jaime said. “He jokes with me that I’m making run a lot on the bases.”
“The last couple of games, I’ve been telling Jesus to at least let me get to second base before he gets that big hit,” Wood added. “It seems like I’m running from first to home every time Jesus is up.”
Wood would reach first on Tuesday the painful way, getting hit by a pitch from Young allowing Ottumwa to capitalize on the bases-loaded opportunity in game one. Wood got to take his time coming home from first base after that was Jaime lofted a ball deep into left field, carrying in the wind over the fence for a grand slam.
“Off the bat, I didn’t think it was gone,” Jaime said. “I put my head down and started running. When I got around first and looked up, I saw the left fielder at the fence and heard everyone start cheering. I think it caught everyone by surprise.”
Ottumwa was far from done as Trae Swartz reached base to extend the inning despite swinging at strike three as the pitch got away from East catcher Ethan Sheets. Blaze Rominger and Adam Greiner followed with singles before a pair of Scarlet errors helped bring all three base runners home, giving Ottumwa an 8-0 lead.
The Bulldogs batted around again in the third, scoring five more runs to put the opener out of reach. Wood added an RBI single, bringing home Delehoy after a one-out double, while a two-run single from Rominger extended Ottumwa’s lead to 12-0.
Wood and Jaime each had a pair of hits in game two, scoring both of Ottumwa’s first-inning runs as Swartz and Brody Evans drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to put the Bulldogs up 2-0. Wood had an RBI triple in the second, scoring McKinnon, before dashing home to give OHS a 4-0 lead on an RBI groundout by Jaime, his 30th run driven in this season.
“To already go past the 28 RBIs I had last year during a full season is pretty incredible,” Jaime said. “I’ve always been in the gym getting extra swings in. I’ve always been preparing myself for the time we’d be able to get out on the field and get the job done for the team.”
Saunders earned the pitching win in game one, allowing just one hit and three walks over three shutout innings before Pedro Gonzalez and Brody Slack closed things down in the fourth and fifth. Rion Slack, Brody’s younger brother, returned to the hill to earn the win in game two pitching the first four innings striking out eight East batters after winning the second game against Waukee on Friday in relief, striking out seven Warriors in three scoreless extra innings.
East made one run at stealing a win in Ottumwa, pulling within 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI double by relief pitcher Evan Becker before scoring twice in the fifth and putting the tying run in scoring position. Thomas Mitchell forced Austin Fleener into an inning-ending groundout before Swartz scored an insurance run on a sacrifice fly to center by Cole in the bottom of the fifth, allowing Jackson Saunders to put away the Scarlets with two perfect innings on the mound.
Ottumwa opens postseason play at eighth-ranked Ankeny Centennial on Friday night at 7 p.m.