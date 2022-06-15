OTTUMWA — Tanner Schark would have been fine heading out to pitch a ninth inning on Wednesday night.
"I would have sprinted right back out there with my glove and been ready," Schark said.
Adam Greiner almost expected a ninth inning to arise in the first of two key CIML Metro conference battles with Des Moines Roosevelt. Despite having the bases loaded with nobody out, scoring the winning run was anything but a certainty for the Ottumwa baseball team against a Roughrider squad that seemed to continue finding ways to dodge danger.
"The way things had been going, you almost expect them to make a play to force me out at home or turn a double play," Greiner said. "It felt good to finally put a run across the board."
It was Greiner that cross home plate with the only run of an eight-inning thriller to open a two-game showdown between the only two CIML Metro baseball teams without a conference loss on Wednesday. Braylon Griffiths fly ball to right allowed Greiner to dash home from third, sliding across home plate to clinch a 1-0 win for Ottumwa in the first of two games to go right down to the wire at Legion Memorial Field.
Schark, after pitching a complete-game two-hit shutout in game one, delivered a key two-run double for the Bulldogs in game two. Lucas Barnes added an RBI single in the sixth inning of the nightcap, then closed out Ottumwa's 10th straight conference win on the mound striking out Jake Espeland with the tying run at first to clinch a 3-2 victory in game two, giving OHS a two-game Metro conference lead over the Roughriders heading into the second half of the conference season.
"We just don't stop. We could be down 10 runs, five runs or tied going into the eighth and we're still going to play the same way," Greiner said. "Tanner came out throwing strikes all night. Our pitchers kept pounding the strike zone all night. All their pitchers were working and we just rallied behind that."
Schark, Javen Rominger and Barnes combined to allow just two runs on six hits to Roosevelt over 14 innings. Schark found a groove midway through the opening game after stranding runners in scoring position during two of the first three innings, retiring 16 of the final 18 Roughrider batters faced in the eight-inning effort.
"I had a little struggle with the offspeed pitch in the first couple innings. I wasn't sure if they'd recognize that right away and let each other know," Schark said. "We got it figured out. There wasn't an inning where I was wondering if it would be my last. I always know I was coming back out no matter how long it took."
Ottumwa had the better looks at breaking the scoreless tie throughout the opener, ultimately stranding 10 runners on base including four runners at second. Adam Greiner found himself in position to score in the sixth inning, reaching third on an error before ultimately being stranded as Shea Stickel coaxed an inning-ending pop out to second off the bat of Cameron Manary before retiring Ottumwa in the seventh by forcing out Myles Saner at second base following a two-out single by senior outfielder.
"(Ottumwa head baseball coach John) Jaeger is always quick to remind us that we need to be quick to forget," Schark said. "You can't change the past. You can't do anything about those missed chances. You just have to keep going out there and do your job."
Greiner would single to open the eighth, the first of three straight hits in the doubleheader for the OHS senior third baseman that included a triple to deep right in the opening inning of game two. Rominger bounced back after allowing Roosevelt (13-11, 8-2 CIML Metro) to score the opening run of the nightcap on a two-out RBI single by Walker Bennett, striking out nine batters while allowing just three hits to the Roughriders over 6 1/3 innings of work.
"I've got a lot of confidence in all my teammates," Schark said. "Anybody up there can make it happen for us. These were two big games to get. We swept them last year at Roosevelt and still wound up sharing the conference title. We've got to keep going and we've got to keep winning. It's not over until it's over. We've got to win at least three against these guys."
In the meantime, Ottumwa (12-8, 10-0 CIML Metro) will be back home to host a varsity doubleheader against fifth-ranked (4A) Urbandale at 5 p.m. In between games, longtime Ottumwa American Legion head coach John Hart will be honored during a ceremony in which Legion Memorial Field will be renamed John Hart Stadium.