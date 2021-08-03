DES MOINES – After a breakthrough season that culminated with the program's first state tournament appearance in 15 years, three members of the Ottumwa High School baseball team were honored with all-state, all-district and all-conference honors.
Jesus Jaime earned first-team accolades in all three as the Ottumwa senior third baseman was selected to the top 4A team on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association's 2021 Class 4A released on Tuesday. Jaime also earned first-team All-South Central District honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and was one of four OHS players named first-team All-CIML Metro Conference for his play this summer.
Joining Jaime on the All-CIML Metro first team included Colton McKinnon, Adam Denniston and Mitch Wood. All-Conference second team Bulldog selections included Tanner Schark, Trae Swartz, Blaze Rominger, Maxwell Thomason and Carter Thompson while Adam Greiner received an honorable mention.
Wood and McKinnon joined Jaime on the IPSWA All-State and IHSBCA All-District teams. Wood was named a second-team all-state infielder by the IPSWA and was a first-team all-district shortstop on the South Central IHSBCA All-District squad while McKinnon was named a first-team all-district and third-team all-state pitcher after going 6-1 on the mound for the Bulldogs this season.
Schark was named a second-team all-district pitcher by the IHSBCA in the South Central district after going 5-0 on the mound for the Bulldogs, pitching the final three scoreless inning to earn the win in relief of Ottumwa's 2-1 win over ninth-ranked Iowa City High in the Class 4A, Substate 6 finals. Denniston, who brought home the winning run by beating a throw with two outs in the sixth inning of the substate final, earned second-team all-district honors at catcher while Swartz, the OHS Senior Male Athlete of the year, was named a second-team all-district first baseman in 4A.
Centerville teammates Brady Kauzlarich and Merrick Mathews both received first-team all-state honors from the IPSWA in Class 2A after helping guide the Big Reds to the Class 2A state championship game for the second time in four years. The Centerville seniors joined Van Buren County senior first baseman Ryan Wolf along with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates Jared McCrea and Zach Leonard as first-team All-Southeast District selections in 2A by the IAHSBCA.
Brody Tuttle also earned second-team all-district honors as a pitcher after helping Centerville qualify for state for the fourth time in the past five years. Van Buren County sophomore Tyson Sprouse (pitcher) and EBF senior Thane Alexander (utility) also earned second-team all-district honors in the IAHSBCA's 2A Southeast District.
Davis County junior catcher Dawson Townsend was named a third-team all-state selection by the IPSWA after helping the Mustangs make a magical postseason run, advancing to the state tournament for the sixth time in program history despite finishing the regular season with a record of 12-18. Townsend was received an all-district honorable mention from the IAHSBCA.
Sigourney junior outfielder Cade Molyneux earned Class 1A second-team all-state IPSWA and second-team all-district IAHSBCA honors after helping the Savages to a 19-win season and the South Iowa Cedar League title. Molyneux was joined on the IAHSBCA All-Southeast District first team by teammate Levi Crawford, a selection at second base and Josh Mohr who was a first-team all-district utility selection.
Sigourney junior pitcher Cade Streigle joined Moravia teammates Gage Hanes (second base) and Matthew Seals (utility) on the IAHSBCA 1A Southeast District second-team honors. Moulton-Udell sophomore Zane Hackathorn was an all-district honorable mention by the IAHSBCA.
Fairfield had one all-district selection in Class 3A. Nate Smithburg was selected as a first-team Southeast District utility player.