OTTUMWA — Jared Mitchell didn't waste any time giving the Ottumwa High School baseball team exactly what it needed on Thursday.
Having used three pitchers already in the first game of an Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheader with Des Moines Hoover in the fourth of seven games this week for the Bulldogs, Mitchell made sure head coach John Jaeger didn't have to make a call to the bullpen in Thursday's nightcap with the Huskies. The Ottumwa senior tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout working quickly over the final inning to strike out the side, clinching a sweep for OHS with a 9-0 win over Hoover in game two after rallying from a six-run deficit in game one to earn a wild 12-11 win at John Hart Stadium.
"We have a lot of games this week and we've already used up a lot of pitching," Mitchell said. "My plan was to got out there and try to let them hit it. My fastball was working really good. Usually it was my curveball, but this time it was my fastball, so I just stuck with it."
Ottumwa never looked back in game two after scoring five runs with two outs in the first inning. Tucker Long beat out an infield single to not bring in the first run, but extend the inning leading to RBI hits from Mitchell and Chase Thompson.
From there, Mitchell made quick work of the Huskies striking out 11 batters while only allowing seven batters to reach base safely. Up by nine runs, Mitchell seemingly pitched the ball as soon as he got the ball back from OHS catcher Cameron Manary working around a two-out hit by Gab Polich to strike out Joshua Coney on three pitches.
"I like doing that. It gets the batters off balance and keeps them from getting ready for the next pitch," Mitchell said. "I'm looking right off the bat to get the ball and throw it. A lot of guys like to take their time and get set out there, but I seem to get into more of a rhythm when I can just get the ball and throw it."
Ottumwa was able to bounce back after being swept Wednesday night at Ames in the first doubleheader between the teams as Iowa Alliance members. Mitchell doubled as part of a two-hit opening game against the Little Cyclones, scoring one of Ottumwa's three runs, while Daltin Doud added two hits in a 4-3 loss in the opening game on Wednesday before a three-hit complete game shutout by Carter Geffre lifted the Little Cyclones to a 5-0 win in game two.
"We were hoping to get a couple of long starts from our pitchers," said Jaeger talking about Thursday's doubleheader with Hoover. "Anytime you get five-plus innings out of a starter during a busy week really helps you out and really helps open up some options."
Tanner Schark started out well for the Bulldogs on the mound in game one, pitching around singles by Xavier Ogden in the first inning and Derek Hull in the second. Doud, meanwhile, got Ottumwa off to a strong start with the first of two bunt singles for the Bulldogs in the opening game and the first of five hits in the doubleheader for the OHS senior.
Courtesy runner Luke Graeve scored the first of his three runs in game one, coming home on the first of Hoover's four errors. Long added a two-out RBI single in the first inning of game one before Jared and Matt Mitchell connected on consecutive hits to open the second inning, helping the Bulldogs build a 4-0 lead.
Hoover (1-6, 0-2 Iowa Alliance) had a response. Isaiah Shackelford and Tomas Bueso connected on consecutive RBI doubles for the Huskies in the third inning while Polich added a two-run single to give Hoover five runs in the frame and a sudden 5-4 lead.
"Hoover put some good swings on the ball," Jaeger said. "Tanner was around the zone and they obviously put the bat on the ball and found some holes. That's the way it is sometimes in baseball. Those things happen."
Ottumwa's deficit only grew in the opener as the Huskies escaped back-to-back lead-off walks in bottom of the fourth, throwing out Tucker Long at home to end the inning, before another five-run rally in the fifth gave Hoover a 10-4 lead. Bueso added a two-run double after two walks, a hit batter and an error set the table for another big Husky rally.
"It was kind of grim at that point. Everyone started to slow down a little bit," Ottumwa senior Jarrett Wellings said. "The best about this team is we seem to cheer up pretty quick. Once we score one or two, we were perfectly fine."
Ottumwa scored one, two, three, four, five runs in the bottom of the fourth to right the ship, connecting on six straight hits during the rally including a two-run double by Griffiths. The Bulldogs completed the comeback in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of four walks issued by Shackleford taking the lead for good on a RBI groundout by Long before Wellings came on to record his first save pitching around a lead-off double in the sixth by Ian King and a two-out error in the seventh that briefly extended the game.
"I was kind of shocked when I was asked to go warm-up. I actually pitched an inning on Wednesday against Ames," Wellings said. "It's always good to get your number called. I got three quick outs against Ames and felt confident when I got called into this game. The biggest thing was I made sure to throw strikes and put trust in my defense to get them the ground balls or fly balls they need."
Ottumwa moved over .500 for the first time this season on Friday, winning 8-3 over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the Rebels Tournament at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo. The Bulldogs were playing in the championship game on Friday night as the Courier went to press.
Ottumwa (5-4, 2-2 Iowa Alliance) hosts Des Moines Lincoln next Thursday in a special Iowa Alliance south doubleheader at 5 p.m. Prior to the games, Ottumwa will honor Bev Hamilton, a mainstay at Ottumwa High School athletic events taking tickets at the gate including Bulldog baseball home games for over three decades.
