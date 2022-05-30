BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County baseball team hopes to write another state tournament chapter to their program's story after making the run to Class 2A's Elite Eight last summer.
However this season ends, one part of the story will be the same. For the second straight year, unbeaten Grinnell rallied from a two-run deficit to edge the Mustangs late in the championship game of the Davis County Classic, winning 5-2 on Saturday to close out the tournament at the Mustang baseball and softball complex on the western edge of Bloomfield.
"It's a game of inches. It really was. We had a couple opportunities where we didn't execute like we needed to. Grinnell executed a couple things down the stretch that we were not able to capitalize on.
"My hats off to them. They're a very solid ball club."
Grinnell, coming of a 30-win season and ranked fourth to open this season, pounded out eight hits for extra bases in wins over the Mustangs and Fairfield. The Tigers improved to 8-0 on the season with an 11-0 victory over the Trojans in the second semifinal of the Davis County Classic, using three triples to help stretch out the advantage.
The Tigers seemed poised to light up the scoreboard again in the championship game as Cole Johnson and Alex Smith each collected hits to open the top of the first inning. Base-running miscues, however, ran Grinnell out of the inning with Johnson being caught between second and third base while Smith was doubled off to end the inning after going all the way to third without tagging up on a deep fly ball to center by Colin Gibson.
"We'll see what plays out this season, but I think this was a game that can make both teams better," White said. "Baseball's a funny game. The best team doesn't always win. It depends on who executes at key moments."
Dalton Reeves would not allow another hit to Grinnell over the next three innings, working around two walks in the second before getting a key double play in the fourth as Mustang shortstop Caedyn Glosser snagged a line out and doubled off Gibson at first. Nolan Cramer, who played a key role in helping Davis County remain unbeaten on Friday night at the plate and on the mound, found another way to contribute to what was nearly the sixth straight win for the Mustangs to open this season doubling in Drake Hamm in the bottom of the fourth before sliding home on a double steal somehow avoiding the tag of Johnson who had the ball waiting for the Mustang sophomore at home plate, giving Davis County a 2-0 lead.
"I kind of got a late start going home. I knew the ball beat me, so you just have to find some way to get around that," Cremer said. "I don't think the catcher really thought something like that could happen. It's not really anything you can practice. It just kind of happens in the moment. I saw a little bit of the plate was unprotected, so I went for it."
Grinnell used something of a historic blast to get back on track in the fifth. Jaylen Eitel opened the inning by driving a pitch over the fence in left field, becoming the first player to hit a home run in the second year of Davis County's new westside summer sports complex.
"That's still a pretty good ratio for a ballpark," White joked. "One home run every two years. At least we know that it can actually be done. Hopefully, we'll get a home run of our own."
Davis County (5-1) nearly carried a 2-1 lead into the seventh as Will Doty hit a ground ball up the middle with runners at the corners and one out for the Tigers. The Mustangs tried to turn the inning-ending double play, but Doty was able to beat the relay throw from second base allowing Johnson to score the tying run.
The game of inches continued later in the inning. Doty stole second as the throw to Glosser from Mustang catcher Dawson Townsend just got by, allowing Doty to go to third. Brady Coffman, Grinnell's championship game starting pitcher, was able to put an infield single into play that was nearly caught by Glosser and Davis County third baseman Pressly Cantrell, allowing Doty to come home with the go-ahead run.
Davis County failed to bring the tying or go-ahead runs home in the sixth as Grinnell relief pitcher Braden Blackford struck out Cantrell with runners at second and third. Johnson then clinched the championship game win for 9-0 Grinnell with a two-out, two-run double to deep left in the seventh.
Davis County advanced to the championship game with a 15-5 win over Van Buren County, striking for 15 hits against the Warriors. Jackson Manning lifted Van Buren County (2-5) to a third-place finish in the tournament, however, drilling a pair of doubles while driving in one run and scoring twice in an 11-6 win over Fairfield pitching all seven innings to snap a five-game losing streak for the Warriors.
"After that first game, we talked as a team about how we needed to be focused as a team," Manning said. "Hopefully, this can carry over to the upcoming week."
Van Buren County will host Cardinal in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action on Tuesday while Fairfield (2-4) heads to Keokuk for a Southeast Conference doubleheader. Davis County heads to Cardinal for a non-conference contest on Wednesday.