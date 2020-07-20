WINTERSET — The quest for a fourth straight state tournament berth is still very much alive for the Centerville baseball team.
Merrick Mathews not only hung tough on the mound, pitching six innings after giving up single runs in both the second and third, but helped lead the Big Reds at the plate. Mathews went 4-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs driven in, rallying Centerville to a 14-6 win over eighth-ranked Winterset on Monday night in the Class 3A, District 11 finals.
Mathews singled in the first of Centerville's three runs in the fourth. McCain Oden scored the tying run for the Big Reds on a deep line out to left by Walker White before Kolby Micetich gave Centerville the lead for the first time on an RBI double to center, bringing Mathews home.
Oden doubled in two runs to kick off a six-run rally in the fourth for the Big Reds. Run-scoring singles by Mathews and White kept the rally going for Myles Clawson, who drove in two runs with a hard hit single back to center, putting Centerville (12-3) up 9-2 against the Huskies.
The Big Reds put the game away in the seventh, scoring four times to open a 14-4 lead. Kayden Kauzlarich drove in two runs with an RBI single to center while Mathews capped his big night at the plate with a run-scoring double to left.
Centerville will go for a fourth straight substate title on Wednesday night. The Big Reds head to Norwalk (16-5) to battle the Warriors with a trip to the state baseball tournament on the line.