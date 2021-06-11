PEKIN — The bats of the Pekin High School baseball team fell silent on Thursday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division showdown with Mediapolis.
The visiting Bulldogs scored six runs in the second inning and never looked back, shutting out the Panthers 9-0, taking over second place in the conference. Pekin failed to score for the second straight night after being shut out, 2-0, in an SEISC crossover contest with Burlington-Notre Dame and have scored just one run in three losses over three straight nights of competition.
Mediapolis junior pitcher Jaxon Brooks went the first five innings, giving up just two hits to the Panthers while striking out 10 batters before surrendering the ball to Ryan Ensminger, who would finish the game for the Bulldogs. Mediapolis capitalized on four walks, two hits, a hit batter and a Pekin error as six players scored for the visitors.
Pekin (5-5, 3-3 SEI north) would finally mount a potential rally in the bottom of the fifth. Cael Baker singled, then advanced to second on a wild pitch ahead of a walk by Brady Millikin. Baker advanced to third and Millikin to moved to second before Chandler Stull struck out looking to end Pekin's first scoring threat.
The Bulldogs used four walks and two hits in the top of the sixth inning as they plated three more runs. Jordan Anderson singled in two run for the Bulldogs, opening a 9-0 lead, before Colton Comstock struck out Cole Lipper to ensure the game would go a full seven inning.
The Panthers tried to put together one last scoring rally in the seventh as Comstock and Baker singled to open the final inning. Ensminger preserved the shutout, forcing Millikin to pop out to second, striking out Stull and coaxing a game-ending groundout off the bat of Stansberry to Regan Thornburg at second base.
Baker collected two of the four Panther hits. Stansberry and Comstock each picked up a hit. Brady Latcham took the loss on the mound for Pekin.