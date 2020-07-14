CENTERVILLE — The Oskaloosa Indians made the trek to Centerville to take on the formerly-rated Big Reds.
Both teams used three pitchers in the contest as both are now fine-tuning for the postseason. Pitching was the difference in this game.
Three Centerville pitchers allowed only four hits, one walk and fanned eight batters in a 6-0 win over Oskaloosa. Brady Kauzlarich started and picked up the win, pitching the first three inning. Merrick Matthews pitched the next three innings and McClain Oden clinched the win with a scoreless seventh.
Oskaloosa pitchers also allowed only four hits, but 10 bases on balls muddied the waters. Noah Van Veldhuizen was tagged with the loss, while Tyler Miller and Wyatt Krier each tossed a couple of innings.
“Too many free bases,” lamented Oskaloosa coach Bill Almond. “It is very difficult to beat anyone when you give up that many freebies. Our defense was strong despite the pressure put on it by the extra base runners. This was the final tune up for those three pitchers.”
Charlie North led Oskaloosa with a pair of singles. Van Veldhuizen and Landon Hunolt each poked a single.
Oden mashed a triple for the Big Reds. Matthews lashed a two-run single.
Should CentervilIe and Oskaloosa both win district postseason titles, the two teams would play for a state tournament berth in the Class 3A substate finals on Wednesday, July 22. The road to that potential postseason encounter starts for both teams in district semifinal action on Friday as Oskaloosa will host Grinnell while Centerville (10-3) will host Pella at 7 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Centerville 6, Oskaloosa 0
Game Summary:
Oskaloosa Battery: Noah Van Veldhuizen (LP), 2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 3 K. Tyler Miller, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, Wyatt Krier 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, and Charlie North
Oskaloosa Hitting – Van Veldhuizen 1-for-3, North 2-for-3, Landon Hunolt 1-for-2.