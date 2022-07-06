BLOOMFIELD — There's just something about the month of July that seems to suit the Centerville baseball team.
Four times in the last five years, the Big Reds have journeyed through the postseason claiming district and substate titles on the way to state tournament berths winning the 2A championship in 2018 and playing for the state title last summer. Entering the postseason this year with a 9-18 record, however, might have made it hard for even the most loyal Centerville fans to believe a fifth trip to state in six years was possibly this July.
Two wins over South Central Conference rivals during first week of the month, however, has certainly that possibly seem more realistic. Centerville struck early with key extra-base hits and never looked back, knocking off SCC co-champion Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday in the Class 2A, District 13 semifinals setting up a battle of the conference's two returning state qualifiers this weekend between the Big Reds (10-18) and Davis County in Bloomfield for substate title and a trip to Pella next week to play for a state tournament berth in 2022.
Yes, once again, the Centerville Big Reds are just two wins away from a trip to state. Despite just eight wins in 26 regular season games, Centerville is proving to be tough to beat when the chips are down in the postseason.
"I knew these boys had this in them," Centerville head baseball coach Ryan Hodges said. "We played some really good baseball there during a two-week stretch in June. We kind of faltered a little bit late, but I told these guys that a team has to continue to come together and continue to have confidence. It takes every individual, including myself.
"We've been able to get on the practice field a little more over the past week or so. That's helped a lot. You don't get better playing games. You get better practicing. That's something we've taken advantage of. I have complete confidence in these guys. I have complete confidence in myself to keep them going and to keep competing."
Brody Tuttle, who was right in the middle of Centerville's turnaround last season from a 15-14 team to a state finalist, has been a big part of both postseason wins this year for the Big Reds. After driving in two runs and scoring twice with a double and a triple on Saturday in a 4-2 win over Chariton, Tuttle hammered a lead-off double in the second inning on Tuesday against EBF before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by Conner Lancaster.
Braxton Malloy, making his team-leading eighth start on the mound for the Rockets, nearly escaped the early jam after striking out Elijah Hampton. Just a week earlier, Centerville failed to capitalize in the same situations against the Rockets in a pair of SCC regular-season losses at Pat Daugherty Field.
On Tuesday, just eight days later, the Big Reds came up with the clutch hits. Brandon Shinn doubled into the left-center field gap to put Centerville on top before scoring on an RBI single back up the middle by starting pitcher Owen Williams, giving Centerville a 2-0 lead. Two Rocket errors helped the Big Reds bring home courtesy runner Drennan Moorman, opening an early three-run lead.
"We get up and down at times during the regular season, but when we get to this point, we're up non-stop every pitch every inning," Tuttle said. "Coach Hodges has been a huge part of getting us to that point. He knows what it takes to get us going."
After losing three times in the regular-season to EBF (18-15) after settling for a share of the conference title with the Rockets last year, Centerville played with plenty of passion on Tuesday in hopes of ending another winning EBF baseball season. After helping his own cause at the plate in the second inning, Williams made Centerville's 3-0 lead hold up on the mound retiring 10 of the first 12 Rocket batters faced in the game racking up six strikeouts in the process.
"Our energy was a huge difference this time around. When we played (EBF) earlier in the season, our energy was pretty low because (EBF) got out to early leads against us," Williams said. "Before this game even started, we were up and cheering. We had a whole bunch of energy just on the way to the game. When we first stepped in that dugout, it seemed like everyone just shot up with an extra level of energy.
"Any win in the postseason is fun, but that one's pretty sweet," Hodges added.
EBF was able to chip away at Centerville's lead, taking advantage of an error in the fourth that extended the inning ultimately leading to a bases-loaded walk drawn by Alex Garman. Williams responded by striking out Kyle Davis to end the threat, then set down Carsen Wade after giving up a run-scoring double to Ethan Davis that cut Centerville's lead to 3-2 while putting the tying run in scoring position.
"I knew I could have done better in those two innings, but I also had faith in my teammates and I knew they had faith in me," Williams said. "I just the ball in play, did what I could do and let my teammates take care of the rest."
Those Centerville teammates used poise and patience at the plate to regain a three-run edge over EBF. After coming on in relief of Malloy to pitch a perfect fifth inning, Ethan Davis began to struggle with his command in the sixth ultimately issuing five walks that allowed the Big Reds to bring a pair of runs home without a hit.
Williams took the Big Reds the rest of the way home, working around a two-out single by Garman in the sixth by striking out Kyle Davis before retiring the Rockets in order in the seventh. After striking out Tanner Ray for the second out, Williams got Ethan Davis to ground out to short as the throw by Lancaster to Big Red first baseman Elijah Hampton sent Centerville players storming out of the nearby dugout to celebrate another postseason win.
"We want to beat this team so bad every year," Tuttle said. "We've never had a doubt that we were capable of doing this as a team."
