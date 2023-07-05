CENTERVILLE — There's something about the month of July that seems to bring out the best in the Centerville High School baseball team.
The latest example came on Monday night in what might very be the final home game of the season for the Big Reds. Brody Tuttle pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits to Cardinal over seven innings while adding an opening-inning RBI single to get the scoring started in Centerville's 3-1 win over the Comets in a Class 2A, District 12 first round contest at Pat Daugherty Field.
The win was the 40th in the last 55 July games played by Centerville, including the 23rd win in the last 28 postseason games for the Big Reds. The victory also clinches the seventh winning season in the last eight years for a program that has been to the state tournament four times during that span.
The quest for a fifth trip to state in the last seven seasons continues Wednesday night at Pella Christian in the Class 2A district semifinals.
"It doesn't matter how pretty or ugly it is. At postseason time, if you have more runs than the other team, that's all that matters," Centerville head baseball coach Nic Belloma said. "Getting two runs off the bat gives you a lot of confidence. With a pitcher like Brody, you know you're not likely to give up too much in return.
"We're a team that knows how to win in tournament time. We're a tested team and we'll be ready to give it our best shot."
Tuttle, who started all 36 games as a sophomore for the Big Reds during their run to the Class 2A state championship game in 2021, set the tone early by setting down the first seven Comet batters in order striking out five hitters in the first three innings. At the plate, Tuttle immediately helped his own cause driving in Sylar Esaias with an RBI to center giving the Big Reds a 1-0 lead just three batters into the bottom of the first.
"When we score first, we usually win," Tuttle said. "We love the energy in the postseason. We play good baseball in the postseason and we're going to continue to play well."
Sabin Esaias had a front-row seat to the Tuttle's brilliance on the mound, catching all seven innings for his senior teammate. At the plate, Esaias aided Tuttle with a two-out RBI double to right later in the first inning bringing in Brandon Shinn giving Centerville a 2-0 lead.
"We're hoping to make one last run together to state as seniors," Esaias said. "No matter how bad or good we do during the regular season, we seem to get it all together in the postseason. We start fielding the ball well and hitting the ball well. It seems like when the postseason begins, we seem to get our act together."
Cardinal didn't make it easy on Centerville to advance in Monday's district opener. After giving up two runs in the first inning, Quinn Snyder pitched five straight shutout innings for the Comets retiring 12 of 14 Big Red batters while scoring Cardinal's only run reaching on a double to right-center with one out in the third before coming home on Craig Miller's RBI single into left.
"If someone had told me before the game we'd ride Quinn all the way, I would have guessed he probably threw a 1-0 game," Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renfrew said. "Even though he gave up those two runs in the first inning, I was still really happy with how he was throwing. We warmed up one young man once, but Quinn never really got in a lot of trouble. He just kept pitching well and our defense stepped up behind him."
With Snyder keeping the Big Reds off the scoreboard, Cardinal (7-20) put the tying run on base in three consecutive innings. Tuttle was able to strand the tying run at first in both the third and fourth innings, striking out Tatem Telfer to end the third and Drake Durflinger to end the fourth before picking off Snyder after his second straight hit in the fifth.
"There were times I was getting gassed and I started losing my velocity," Tuttle said. "I took some deep breaths, got back out there and made the pitches I needed to make."
Conner Lancaster walked to open the sixth before coming home thanks to a pair of errors, giving Centerville (15-13) a little extra insurance. Tuttle finished the game retiring the final seven Cardinal batters, including inning-ending strikeouts of Gavin Ware in the sixth and Durflinger in the seventh to clinch Centerville's most recent postseason victory.
"We've been working on doing the little things well throughout the season," Belloma said. "We've been working on getting bunts down, moving runners along, stealing bases and all the things you have to do to win a big game. Hopefully, we'll continue to come out and execute when it matters."
