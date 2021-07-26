CENTERVILLE – Midway through the season, Ryan Hodges began to question himself.
The head coach of the Centerville baseball team had put together a slate of non-conference games that provided test after test for a team loaded with seniors that were seeking to qualify for a fourth trip to the state baseball tournament. After suffering a 9-1 loss to traditional 3A power Davenport Assumption at home on June 16, Hodges began to question that choice.
"I thought we could compete with these guys. I guess the guys are showing that maybe we can't," Hodges said. "We're going to have to get a lot tougher when we go up against top competition liks this.
"When we play teams at this level, we have to be ready to strap it on and be ready to go."
Almost six weeks later, the Big Reds are strapped up and ready for their fourth trip to state in the past five years. Centerville, 19-14 on the season enters the Class 2A state tournament exactly where they started the season in the Class 2A preseason rankings - second to Van Meter.
In a season that truly tested the Big Reds almost daily, Centerville has their sights set on the program's fourth state championship. New Hampton (19-15) will be the first of three teams Centerville will have to get by in three days at Merchants Park in order to claim the 2A state baseball title for the second time in four years.
"There are times as a coach that you say things that you really don't want to say to your team in order to spark something or do something out of the ordinary," Hodges said. "I knew once we got a chance to practice and clean things up that, once the postseason hit, these guys would flip a switch.
"The big thing for us has been the ability to practice. Too many people take away from the fact that, while it's fun to play the games, you need that time between games to clean things up. We played 19 of our 33 games away from home. That's a grind for these kids. I never doubted this group. They're big-game players. Nothing is going to be too big for them."
Brady Kauzlarich, one of four Centerville players to start in all 33 games this season, talked about the difference that some time between games has made for the Big Reds during the postseason.
"It's been a really long season. It was difficult throughout the month of June not just physically, but mentally to continue to go back to the ballpark," Kauzlarich said. "Whether I pitched the night before, was a little sore and was trying to bounce back, it was difficult to continue to be ready for game after game. All along, I knew what we were capable of. I knew what we could do. I was never worried about the losses. I knew at the end of the day it was going to make us better and would make us aware of what we were capable of doing at the end of the year."
Kauzlarich, Merrick Mathews and Otis Williams are the only three senior members of this year's Centerville baseball squad to start in all 33 games. The senior group of the Big Reds has the shared confidence of making it to the substate finals in all five seasons of high school baseball with a fourth trip to state beginning Tuesday night.
"We're hot right now. It's just the right time of the season for us," Mathews said. "We've all been pretty confident. In the regular season, you don't bring your energy all the time and you always think that you've got tomorrow. In the postseason, you don't get tomorrow. You know you have to bring it every night. I think we've got a group of guys that aren't ready to go home yet."
Centerville's opponent, New Hampton, helped shake up the 2A bracket as one of six unranked teams to knock off a top-10 squad last Tuesday in the substate finals. Trailing 6-0 to top-ranked Roland-Story, the Chickasaws rallied back to pull off a thrilling 9-8 win.
For the Big Reds, avoiding an early exit at state will require that shared experience of playing on the big stage. Until a tough 4-1 loss to eventual state champion Norwalk in last year's substate final, Centerville had hopes of producing a senior class that would have qualified for state in every season as part of the Big Red baseball program.
"When you look at our current team, almost everyone on the field for us has been to at least one state tournament. Most of us out there have been to more than one," Mathews said. "We know what it's like up there. We want to show the younger guys what it's like up there to keep it rolling in the upcoming years.
"It can be tough playing the type of teams we played night after night. You never like losing, but in the end it shows how much of a better team it can make you. Right now, we're rolling. When you play a team like Johnston (the defending 4A state champion) and take them down to the wire, it shows you the team you have the ability to become. We're on the way to becoming that team. We just need three more wins."